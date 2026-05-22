Awards AJC earns 4 Telly Awards for video journalism and storytelling Awards highlight excellence in video and television across platforms, recognizing work that demonstrates creativity, innovation and impact (AJC, Telly Awards)

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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been recognized in the 47th Annual Telly Awards, earning four honors across its social video and storytelling work. The awards highlight excellence in video and television across platforms, recognizing work that demonstrates creativity, innovation and impact. The recognition underscores the AJC’s continued investment in distinctive, original video journalism designed to meet audiences where they are and deepen engagement with its reporting. The wins also reflect strong collaboration across the newsroom and AJC’s content development and production teams.

The AJC’s 2026 Telly Award winners include: Gold: “MARTA: History Defined by Race” (Education & Discovery) This project follows the MARTA transit line end-to-end, combining archival research with present-day reporting to examine how race has shaped the system’s development and future. Silver: “Saving the Okefenokee” (Sustainability & Environment Series)

Reporters spent extended time in and around the Okefenokee Swamp, documenting both its environmental significance and the complex realities facing nearby communities. View credits

Silver: “Surveillance City” (Law & Crime) Through on-the-ground reporting, public records and archival analysis, this investigation traces the expansion of Atlanta’s surveillance network from 17 cameras in 2007 to more than 60,000 today. View credits Bronze: “ICE Sweeps Georgia” (News & Information Series) Built on trust within immigrant communities, this reporting captures the real-time human impact of immigration enforcement across the state. View credits The Telly Awards honor work created for all screens and are judged by industry leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.