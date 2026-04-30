Announcements AJC announces inaugural Subscriber Week Week of events and experiences running May 10-16 will engage and celebrate AJC subscribers. The AJC will host its first Subscriber Week on May 10-16. (Illustration: Madison Moats, Broly Su/AJC)

By Hugo Rojo 1 hour ago Share

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced today the launch of its first Subscriber Week running May 10-16. For the first time in its history, the AJC will convene subscribers for a week of events and experiences highlighting the value of supporting local journalism and how it manifests through community and conversation. Among the subscriber-exclusive activities are a happy hour with the Politically Georgia team, a guided dining experience hosted by AJC senior food and dining editor and chef Monti Carlo and an evening of competitive sports trivia ahead of Atlanta being on the world soccer stage. Subscribers will also be invited to register for tours of the AJC’s offices and participate in Q&As with journalists across various beats.

To mark Subscriber Week, the AJC will also host ticket giveaways to the Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta United matches and offer exclusive discounts to the AJC Store . “We know our subscribers have many sources of information and content demanding their attention every day and on every device,” said Amie Green, chief marketing officer for the AJC. “Our first Subscriber Week is about being intentional in meeting our subscribers where they are, building community with them and emphasizing the role the AJC has in helping them understand Atlanta, Georgia and the South.” The AJC’s first Subscriber Week follows its foray into experiential marketing with its popular AJC Headline House pop-up at Krog Street Market in December. Over several days, the AJC Headline House hosted conversations with Atlanta luminaries and leaders across business, higher education, fashion and more. The AJC also recently hosted a standing-room-only, immersive listening event in April for subscribers previewing the conclusion of its popular true-crime podcast “ Who Blew Up The Guidestones? ” About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For more than 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app .