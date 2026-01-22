Announcement A new role for Chad Bishop covering the Atlanta Braves

By Shumuriel Ratliff

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is pleased to announce Chad Bishop as its new baseball writer, covering the Atlanta Braves. Most recently, Bishop was the AJC’s sports beat writer for Georgia Tech. Previously, Bishop held various positions in print, television and online journalism in Statesboro, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Nashville before spending nearly four years in athletics communications at Vanderbilt University. He began his journalism career as an intern at the Statesboro Herald in 2004.

“Chad made a significant impression with his excellent coverage of Georgia Tech, and we’re excited that he will bring that same diligent energy and work ethic to the Braves beat,” AJC Senior Sports Editor Rod Beard said. “Covering the Braves is one of the premier sports opportunities in the country, and with their transition to a new manager this season, we’re thrilled to have Chad lead our coverage and continue to provide engaging content for the AJC.” Bishop graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2006. He is a Snellville native and a graduate of Brookwood High. ### About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

