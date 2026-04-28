Awards

AJC wins five 2026 Headliner Awards

AJC earned several honors from the National Headliner Awards, one of the nation’s oldest and largest competitions recognizing excellence in journalism.
Headliner Award Medallion
Headliner Award Medallion
By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution won five honors from the National Headliner Awards, one of the nation’s oldest and largest competitions recognizing excellence in journalism.

The AJC earned first place in the News Series in Newspapers in a Top 20 Media Market category for its in-depth reporting on the growing impact of data centers across metro Atlanta.

In their assessment, judges praised the series for vividly illustrating the opportunities and challenges facing the region as data centers expand rapidly:

“The AJC's series paints a vivid picture of what could be around the corner for Atlantans and their landscape as more and more mega-sized data centers follow the “digital gold rush" to metro Atlanta. Along with the pros that this booming industry can deliver (jobs and tax revenue), the series also identifies cons — many voiced by neighbors of existing centers in Virginia, currently the top data center market in the U.S. The reporting and visual components offer a clear warning — for Atlanta and beyond — of the need for thoughtful planning for these centers as AI and cloud storage needs grow."

- Headliner Award jury

In video journalism, the AJC earned additional honors in the News Video Up to Three Minutes category. “The Racial History Behind MARTA’s Limited Reach in Atlanta” received second place, and “Saving Okefenokee Swamp” was awarded third place.

The AJC also received two third-place awards for its joint investigation with The Post and Courier into the opaque world of real estate ownership in the United States. The reporting was recognized in the Newspapers International News Beat Coverage or Continuing Story category and in the Investigative Reporting in Newspapers in a Top 20 Market category.

Data Surge

“The Racial History Behind MARTA’s Limited Reach in Atlanta”

“Saving Okefenokee Swamp”

“The Opaque World of U.S. Real Estate”

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For more than 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.

Send press inquiries to the AJC’s head of communications, Hugo Rojo, at press@ajc.com.

About the Author

Hugo Rojo is the head of communications for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Stills from "ICE Sweeps Georgia" Peabody Win
AWARDS

AJC’s ‘ICE Sweeps Georgia’ series wins Peabody Award

WATCH

The AJC debuts YouTube original series ‘Curiosities of the South’

ANNOUNCEMENTS

AJC names Travis Lyles director of social media

Keep Reading

AJC’s ‘ICE Sweeps Georgia’ series wins Peabody Award

Peabody Awards recognizes the AJC’s ‘ICE Sweeps Georgia’ video series

Atlanta makes its pitch to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention

Featured

PFAS Regulatory
AJC INVESTIGATION

Georgia officials watched, waited as carpet mills polluted water with toxic chemicals

As Delta flight delays mount, pilots and management point fingers

Why free parking at Atlanta restaurants is getting harder to find