AJC wins five 2026 Headliner Awards

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution won five honors from the National Headliner Awards, one of the nation’s oldest and largest competitions recognizing excellence in journalism.
The AJC earned first place in the News Series in Newspapers in a Top 20 Media Market category for its in-depth reporting on the growing impact of data centers across metro Atlanta.
In their assessment, judges praised the series for vividly illustrating the opportunities and challenges facing the region as data centers expand rapidly:
“The AJC's series paints a vivid picture of what could be around the corner for Atlantans and their landscape as more and more mega-sized data centers follow the “digital gold rush" to metro Atlanta. Along with the pros that this booming industry can deliver (jobs and tax revenue), the series also identifies cons — many voiced by neighbors of existing centers in Virginia, currently the top data center market in the U.S. The reporting and visual components offer a clear warning — for Atlanta and beyond — of the need for thoughtful planning for these centers as AI and cloud storage needs grow."
- Headliner Award jury
In video journalism, the AJC earned additional honors in the News Video Up to Three Minutes category. “The Racial History Behind MARTA’s Limited Reach in Atlanta” received second place, and “Saving Okefenokee Swamp” was awarded third place.
The AJC also received two third-place awards for its joint investigation with The Post and Courier into the opaque world of real estate ownership in the United States. The reporting was recognized in the Newspapers International News Beat Coverage or Continuing Story category and in the Investigative Reporting in Newspapers in a Top 20 Market category.
Data Surge
“The Racial History Behind MARTA’s Limited Reach in Atlanta”
- Second Place, News Video Up to Three Minutes
- Najja Parker: Producer
- Keith Lovely Jr.: Producer/director of photography
- Ernie Suggs: Reporter
- Keola Racela: Video editor
- Jaime Rodriguez: Assistant editor
- Eli Goodstein: Video programming lead
- Philip Robibero: Creative director
- Matthew Gannon: Supervising producer
- Lindsay Perna: Executive producer
- Samantha Stamler: Head of video
“Saving Okefenokee Swamp”
- Third Place, News Video Up to Three Minutes
- Miasarah Lai: Producer/Director of photography
- Drew Kann: Reporter
- Javier Loarte: Video editor
- Jaime Rodriguez: Assistant editor
- Eli Goodstein: Video programming lead
- Philip Robibero: Creative director
- Matthew Gannon: Supervising producer
- Lindsay Perna: Executive producer
- Samantha Stamler: Head of video
“The Opaque World of U.S. Real Estate”
- Third Place, Investigative Reporting in Newspapers in Top 20 Media Market
- Third Place, Newspapers International News Beat Coverage or Continuing Story
- AJC Reporter: Thad Moore
- AJC Editor: Brad Schrade
- AJC Photographers: Miguel Martinez and Natrice Miller
- AJC graphics and presentation: Pete Corson
- AJC Illustration: Phil Robibero
- The Post and Courier reporters: Tony Bartelme and Christian Boschult
- Freelance reporter: John Dell’Osso
- The Post and Courier editor/reporter: Glenn Smith
- iStories reporter: Irina Dolinina
About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
For more than 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.
Send press inquiries to the AJC’s head of communications, Hugo Rojo, at press@ajc.com.