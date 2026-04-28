AJC wins five 2026 Headliner Awards

AJC earned several honors from the National Headliner Awards, one of the nation’s oldest and largest competitions recognizing excellence in journalism.

AJC earned several honors from the National Headliner Awards, one of the nation’s oldest and largest competitions recognizing excellence in journalism.

The AJC earned first place in the News Series in Newspapers in a Top 20 Media Market category for its in-depth reporting on the growing impact of data centers across metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution won five honors from the National Headliner Awards , one of the nation’s oldest and largest competitions recognizing excellence in journalism.

In their assessment, judges praised the series for vividly illustrating the opportunities and challenges facing the region as data centers expand rapidly:

“The AJC's series paints a vivid picture of what could be around the corner for Atlantans and their landscape as more and more mega-sized data centers follow the “digital gold rush" to metro Atlanta. Along with the pros that this booming industry can deliver (jobs and tax revenue), the series also identifies cons — many voiced by neighbors of existing centers in Virginia, currently the top data center market in the U.S. The reporting and visual components offer a clear warning — for Atlanta and beyond — of the need for thoughtful planning for these centers as AI and cloud storage needs grow." - Headliner Award jury

In video journalism, the AJC earned additional honors in the News Video Up to Three Minutes category. “ The Racial History Behind MARTA’s Limited Reach in Atlanta ” received second place, and “ Saving Okefenokee Swamp ” was awarded third place.

The AJC also received two third-place awards for its joint investigation with The Post and Courier into the opaque world of real estate ownership in the United States . The reporting was recognized in the Newspapers International News Beat Coverage or Continuing Story category and in the Investigative Reporting in Newspapers in a Top 20 Market category.

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