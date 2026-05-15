Welcome Daniel Flick, the AJC’s new Falcons beat writer

Flick previously covered the Falcons for Sports Illustrated, where he also covered Indiana University.

Flick previously covered the Falcons for Sports Illustrated, where he also covered Indiana University.

Flick previously covered the Falcons for Sports Illustrated and chronicled the Indiana Hoosiers’ fairy-tale run to the national championship in the 2025-26 season.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is proud to announce Daniel Flick as the new football writer, handling Atlanta Falcons content.

“We’re excited about adding Daniel to our Sports coverage team and his commitment to providing unique content,” AJC Senior Sports Editor Rod Beard said. “Falcons fans will love his diligence and enthusiasm for football and ability to convey that in his writing.”

Flick is a recent graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington.

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