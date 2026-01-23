Wellness

Snowed in and stir-crazy? Easy indoor habits to support mental health.

Because cabin fever is real.
Speed-puzzler Karen Kavett works on a puzzle in 2024. (Emanuel Hahn/The New York Times)
Speed-puzzler Karen Kavett works on a puzzle in 2024. (Emanuel Hahn/The New York Times)
Metro Atlanta is settling in for a long winter weekend.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide emergency as Winter Storm Fern approaches, urging residents to stay off the roads, prepare for possible power outages and hunker down indoors. The system is expected to impact 34 states, stretching from Arizona through the Midwest, South and into the Northeast.

Ice warning now includes metro Atlanta, all of North Georgia as storm nears

The metro alone could see up to three-quarters of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service. It’s enough to bring down trees and make travel nearly impossible, especially if conditions linger into Monday.

While being stuck at home for several days might feel fun and cozy at first, that novelty fades fast. Once you notice your mood, patience or energy start to dip, try these small, intentional habits that can help the time pass more easily.

Why moving a little helps a lot

Adults benefit from at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead of picturing that exercise as long and gruesome, try breaking it up. Even 10-minute bursts support mental health, circulation, sleep quality and stress management.

If conditions make outdoor walks unsafe, try building movement into what you are already doing. Short bursts of activity during everyday routines are effective. Standing up from the couch several times, marching in place during TV breaks or walking laps around your living space can gently raise your heart rate, according to Mount Sinai Health System.

Household chores count, too. Vacuuming, tidying up, carrying laundry and climbing stairs all qualify as physical activity and help the hours pass more quickly. Stretching your hips, calves and shoulders a few times a day can also ease stiffness from sitting more than usual.

Kid-friendly options include hide-and-seek, pillow obstacle courses, dance breaks, indoor hopscotch, jump rope or kid yoga. Many of these activities work just as well for adults who need a mood reset. There’s no shame in a living room dance party.

‘Grandma hobbies’ for sanity, focus and less doomscrolling

Movement is only part of the equation. Long stretches indoors often lead to more screen time and mental fatigue, which is where old-fashioned, “grandma hobbies” come in.

Hobbies encourage focus and lower stress by offering a clear beginning and end to an activity, according to Verywell Mind. To give your brain a break from constant notifications, try puzzles, board games, collaging or journaling. Cooking or baking from scratch can also be grounding and rewarding.

If you’re not feeling your best

Winter storms often overlap with cold and flu season, and long stretches indoors can make it easier for germs to circulate at home.

When everyone’s sharing the same space, it helps to wipe down high-touch surfaces like door handles, phones, remotes and tablets, especially if someone in the house is already feeling a little off, according to the CDC.

Another simple reminder: try not to touch your face. Viruses often spread when hands come into contact with the eyes, nose or mouth, and it’s an easy habit to forget when you’re lounging around all day.

Also, use this time at home to lean into basic wellness routines. Focus on balanced meals with fruits and vegetables to support the immune system, even if comfort food is on the menu.

Sleep is just as important. School-aged kids typically need 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night, and sticking to a familiar bedtime routine can help everyone rest better, even when the weather outside feels anything but normal.

This too shall pass. Until it does, staying lightly active and mentally engaged can help the days feel shorter, calmer and far more manageable.

