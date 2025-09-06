Wellness
6 tips to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter

Atlanta dietitian says the right foods can help your body fight back, plus other ways to fight off sickness.
3 hours ago

Sniffle season is officially back.

From crowded classrooms and office meetings to indoor sporting events and concerts, germs are everywhere this time of year. Health experts say fall and winter bring the perfect storm for seasonal illnesses — cooler temperatures, less time outdoors and more close contact indoors.

While no one can dodge every cough or sneeze, here are six simple, science-backed ways to protect yourself and give your immune system the best chance of staying strong against the common cold and the flu.

Get the flu shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get the flu shot by the end of October. If you miss that deadline, getting vaccinated later is still better than skipping it altogether. The flu shot remains your best defense against the virus and helps lower the risk of serious complications.

At the same time, big pharmacies and public health clinics in Georgia are in a holding pattern on COVID-19 booster shots, with new restrictions and delays emerging amid uncertainty under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Doctors say they hope the confusion is resolved within the next couple of weeks, when a federal committee appointed by Kennedy is scheduled to meet and decide whether to recommend the updated shot. Until then, some pharmacies are requiring prescriptions, public health clinics are holding off and even physicians are hesitant to move forward without the committee’s guidance.

Wash your hands

Hand-washing isn’t just nagging — it really works. Regular hand-washing can cut down on respiratory illnesses by about 21%, according to the CDC. Soap and water are the most effective options, but when you’re out and about an alcohol-based sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) serves as a solid backup.

“Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the simplest and most inexpensive actions you can take to keep healthy, especially when cold and flu season hits hard,” Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications and outreach of the American Cleaning Institute, said.

And once your hands are clean, try to keep them away from your face — viruses most often enter the body through your eyes, nose and mouth.

Keep it clean

Door handles, phones and keyboards — all the things you touch a hundred times a day — are germ hot spots. According to the CDC, cleaning these high-touch areas regularly with soap and water is usually enough to reduce the spread of viruses.

If someone in your home has been sick, it’s recommended to take it a step further by disinfecting with an EPA-registered product and letting it sit wet on the surface for the time listed on the label. Don’t forget to wash your hands afterward and keep the space ventilated when using stronger cleaners.

At home, open a window when you can or invest in an air purifier. Fresh, clean air goes a long way in keeping you healthier, especially in stuffy, closed-up spaces, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Feed your immune system

What you eat can make a real difference in fighting off bugs.

Atlanta-based dietitian Luisa Hammett of Peaches to Pearls told the AJC that she always reminds her clients “the right foods can help your body build a stronger defense against viruses, reduce inflammation and even help you recover faster if you do catch something.”

Vitamin C is her go-to because it helps your body produce white blood cells, the front line against infection. She also points to garlic, mushrooms and probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and kimchi, noting that “about 70% of your immune system lives in your gut.”

The Mayo Clinic echoes this, highlighting citrus, berries, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, spinach, salmon, eggs, yogurt and nuts as nutrient-rich picks. Pair them with plenty of water, tea or even classic chicken soup to stay hydrated and calm inflammation.

Consider smart supplements

Supplements aren’t a magic shield, but they can help.

Vitamin D, aka the “sunshine vitamin,” might help protect against respiratory infections. Zinc can sometimes shorten a cold if you take it early. Elderberry and probiotics are also go-tos for people looking to give their immune system a little boost.

Staying active is another proven way to keep your immune system strong, so think of supplements as one piece of the bigger wellness picture. Just don’t overdo it, and check with your doctor before adding anything new.

Prioritize rest and stress relief

Sleep and stress are underrated immune boosters. Adults need seven to nine hours of rest a night, and kids need even more. Research shows chronic stress can weaken your immune system, so try building in small resets — whether it’s a walk, a quick meditation or heading to bed early.

Staying home when you’re feeling ill isn’t just about rest; it’s about protecting others from getting sick. The CDC says you should only return to work, school or social plans after the flu once you’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication and your symptoms are improving.

And yes, wearing a mask when you’re under the weather still helps protect the people around you.

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

