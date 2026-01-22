Wellness Winter storm prep: Must-have items for every household Ice, snow, and potential power outages? Prepare now with these essential items.

Georgia is bracing for the first major storm of the season, and stores around the state are crowded with shoppers stocking up ahead of the weekend forecast. The storm could bring anything from cold rain to several inches of snow, and preparation will be key to staying safe and keeping households running smoothly. While bread and milk may cover the basics, they aren’t enough. Check these essential items before the weekend arrives.

Stock up on nonperishables The best place to start your winter storm prep is with a shopping list. Take inventory in your home before your trip to the grocery store. Stock up on nonperishable food items like canned goods, especially fruits and vegetables that could spoil during an outage. Be sure to have a manual can opener on hand. Snacks such as crackers, nuts, jerky and dried fruits are also must-have items. For breakfast, rely on cereals and oatmeal, and consider purchasing MREs (meals ready-to-eat) if you expect to be home for an extended period. Suggested emergency foods Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables, and juices

Protein or fruit bars

Cereal or granola

Peanut butter

Dried fruit

High-energy foods

Infant formula Source: Ready.gov

Buy extra water Keep a few gallon bottles of water ready, in case your pipes are affected.

If tap water is unavailable, it’s important to stay hydrated as you normally would. Along with larger bottles, pick up smaller water bottles so everyone in your household can easily carry water throughout the day. And remember to set aside extra water for pets as well. Refill your prescriptions Make sure your household has enough prescription medications for everyone, which may mean adding a stop at the pharmacy. While you’re there, consider picking up over-the-counter medicines your family might need like Tylenol, Advil, antacids and cough syrup. Plan for backup cooking methods Hopefully, your heating sources will hold up during the expected weather, but it’s smart to have alternative cooking methods just in case. Keep gas or charcoal ready to use for your grill, and make sure you have all the items needed for your outdoor stove if you have one. It may even be worth purchasing a hot plate or a camping stove depending on the severity of the forecast in your area.