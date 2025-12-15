Wellness We asked nutritionists what they eat during the winter. Here’s their grocery list. The everyday foods and smart habits two experts rely on during cold and flu season What you eat can help your body get through winter a little more smoothly with choices that support how your body functions. (Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)

The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the time when the sniffles return, cold medicine is a mainstay on your nightstand and you catch yourself side-eyeing every cough within a 10-foot radius. Handwashing and sleep are still the real MVPs for dodging a cold, but what you eat can help your body get through winter a little more smoothly with everyday choices that support how your body functions.

To figure out which foods are worth prioritizing, we spoke with Lauren Manaker, a Charleston-based registered dietitian, and Kip Hardy, manager of food & nutrition services at Emory Healthcare. Here's what they lean on when the colder months hit. What the pros actually reach for Manaker keeps things simple, focusing on nutrient-dense staples. "Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are a go-to for their vitamin C," she said. She'll toss spinach or kale into smoothies and regularly reaches for tuna (she likes Safe Catch) because it's packed with protein and omega-3s. Vitamin C helps support normal immune function, leafy greens deliver antioxidants that protect cells from seasonal stress, and omega-3s help support a healthy inflammatory response — exactly what your immune system needs when it's working overtime.

Hardy’s winter staples are similar.

"My everyday staples are citrus fruit and dark leafy greens … berries, garlic, ginger, beans, and whole grains," she shared, adding that polyphenols — the compounds behind the bright colors in foods like berries, red cabbage and greens — deserve more love for the antioxidant support they bring. And don't overlook zinc. Hardy calls it a "workhorse nutrient" that often gets overshadowed by vitamin C. "Beans, lentils, chickpeas, nuts, seeds (especially pumpkin seeds), and whole grains are good sources of zinc. Pairing these foods with vitamin C — rich ingredients like citrus, tomatoes, or peppers can also help with zinc absorption," she said. When that first throat tickle hits Staying hydrated isn't just a summer thing. Mild dehydration can make your mucous membranes (your body's first barrier against germs) less effective. Warm liquids keep things moving, and research shows they can help your body clear out irritants and viruses. Hardy leans heavily on soups and stews because "they're hydrating, comforting, filling, and an easy way to get lots of nourishment in a meal." She sticks to warm liquids, including herbal tea with lemon or ginger, broth-based soups and even warm water.

Manaker reaches for "warm teas with honey and lemon" and often makes a tea with slippery elm bark and a little Manuka honey when her throat needs soothing. Honey has been shown to help reduce coughing in both kids and adults. Don't overcomplicate it Between work, kids and the general winter blues, convenience matters. Hardy's solution is to prep a few basics ahead of time — extra grains, a sheet pan of roasted veggies or dips like hummus you can grab from the fridge. Those building blocks, she says, make it easy to mix and match meals throughout the week so you don't get bored, and they turn eating well into something that feels manageable instead of like a chore. Manaker suggests snacks, such as apple slices with almond butter or a quick trail mix with sunflower seeds and dried fruit. "These options are simple, kid-friendly, and full of immune-supporting nutrients," she said.