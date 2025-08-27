Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children — and now, Airbnb is stepping in with a new feature to help.
As families head out for Labor Day getaways, guests booking homes with pools or near water will now see in-app prompts offering expert water safety tips and questions to ask their host about on-site safety measures.
Created in partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, the prompts appear in a guest’s message thread after a reservation is confirmed. They cover essentials like never swimming alone, checking for safety signs and rescue equipment, knowing emergency contacts and avoiding alcohol while swimming or supervising children. Families are also encouraged to ask hosts about access points, house rules and potential hazards around the property.
Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb
Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb
“Drowning can happen quickly and silently, without the dramatic signs of thrashing or calling for help — yet it’s entirely preventable,” Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide, said in a news release. “One of the most important things a family can do when vacationing near water is to discuss and make a water safety plan before they leave.”
The new Airbnb safety feature comes on the heels of a 2024 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that drowning deaths are rising for the first time in decades. Prevention, experts say, starts long before a trip. The American Red Cross reports swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, while CDC data shows that pool fencing can lower a child’s risk by 83%.
Chris DeJong, founder of Big Blue Swim School, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that lessons can begin as early as 3 months old, helping children feel at ease in the water from the start.
“Swimming is part of growing up. It’s a life-critical skill that is best for developing minds to learn at an early age,” he said, noting that parents should look for programs with strong community reputations, child-centered instruction and opportunities for families to be involved.
Safety doesn’t take away from the fun — it makes it possible. With swim lessons, supervision and a few smart questions for your host, families can focus on what matters most: making memories by the water.
