Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

“Drowning can happen quickly and silently, without the dramatic signs of thrashing or calling for help — yet it’s entirely preventable,” Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide, said in a news release. “One of the most important things a family can do when vacationing near water is to discuss and make a water safety plan before they leave.”

The new Airbnb safety feature comes on the heels of a 2024 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that drowning deaths are rising for the first time in decades. Prevention, experts say, starts long before a trip. The American Red Cross reports swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, while CDC data shows that pool fencing can lower a child’s risk by 83%.

Explore Atlanta swim coach warns parents to be wary of flotation devices

Chris DeJong, founder of Big Blue Swim School, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that lessons can begin as early as 3 months old, helping children feel at ease in the water from the start.

“Swimming is part of growing up. It’s a life-critical skill that is best for developing minds to learn at an early age,” he said, noting that parents should look for programs with strong community reputations, child-centered instruction and opportunities for families to be involved.

Safety doesn’t take away from the fun — it makes it possible. With swim lessons, supervision and a few smart questions for your host, families can focus on what matters most: making memories by the water.