Metro Atlanta Ebola screening is expanding to the Atlanta airport CDC adds Hartsfield-Jackson to its list for screening procedures for those who traveled to impacted nations. The CDC announced Saturday it has expanded enhanced public health entry screening for Ebola to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, pictured in April. Enhanced screening had previously been announced for airports in Houston and Washington, D.C. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 47 minutes ago Share

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday that it has expanded enhanced public health entry screening for Ebola to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This is in addition to enhanced screening that started Wednesday at Washington Dulles International Airport and will begin May 26 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston as a response to an Ebola outbreak in early May in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The CDC said the enhanced screening policy was in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson on Saturday. A spokesperson for the airport referred additional questions about the process to the CDC, which did not respond to requests for comment Sunday. To date, there are no suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola in the U.S., and “the risk of Ebola domestically is low,” according to a news release from the CDC, but enhanced public health entry screenings are one component of the CDC’s “layered approach” to public health in addition to “overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting and post-arrival public health monitoring.” The CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services issued an order last week that allows them to suspend entry to the U.S. of non-U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who were in the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days before arrival. U.S. citizens who were in those countries within 21 days are able to enter the U.S., but passengers will be rebooked through the Houston, Atlanta or Washington airport to undergo enhanced public health entry screening, according to a Department of Homeland Security notice.

Enhanced public health screening includes a questionnaire about a passenger’s travel history and symptoms and an evaluation for signs of illness by CDC staff. Passengers not displaying symptoms can continue to their final destination, but their contact information will be shared with state and local health departments.