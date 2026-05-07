7 expert-backed ways to ease anxiety

The good news is that there are several techniques that have been proven to calm an anxious mind and restore a sense of control. Here are seven strategies to worth trying.

Reframe your thoughts. If you are worried about something, don’t assume the worst will happen, but instead consider what is more likely to happen. One exercise that many therapists use is to have you think of the worst possible outcome, then the best possible outcome, and, lastly, the more likely outcome. Doing this can really help you gain a proper perspective on things.

Stop spiraling. Many people get stuck in rumination. This is when anxious thoughts keep going around and around in your mind. If you catch yourself doing this, intentionally move on to other things, like doing the previous exercise. Sometimes distractions like television will work, but you may need something more engaging to really help displace your worries, so look for things to do that involve more than sitting on the couch.

Move your body. A good workout or a long walk can help restore some balance to your body and brain and allow you to gain perspective on where you are. By exercising your body, you are also cleansing your mind. Just knowing that you are taking positive steps for both body and mind will help to reduce unwanted and uncomfortable feelings.

Meditate. Sit quietly and focus on your breathing until your body has calmed down and your thoughts are no longer racing. I call this first-aid meditation: it should be the first thing you try when you start to get anxious. If you can nip anxiety in the bud, you may not need anything else. That being said, if you deal with anxiety on a regular basis, meditation may need to be a part of your routine.