Metro Atlanta

Riverkeeper warns of massive fish kill on the Chattahoochee near Atlanta

The fish kill stretches at least 20 miles down the river, but the popular Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is unaffected, riverkeeper says.
Dead fish are shown on a stretch of the Chattahoochee River near the city of Atlanta on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper)
Dead fish are shown on a stretch of the Chattahoochee River near the city of Atlanta on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper)
By
39 minutes ago

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper warns that a massive fish kill stretching at least 20 miles has occurred on the Chattahoochee River near the city of Atlanta, likely connected to heavy rains that caused flooding this week.

Jason Ulseth, the Riverkeeper’s executive director, estimated there are thousands of dead fish in the river and called it the worst fish kill he’s seen in his 20 years with the organization.

“We have not seen anything like this before,” Ulseth said.

He said the fish kill begins just south of where Peachtree Creek runs into the Chattahoochee near Vinings. Ulseth stressed the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, a popular destination on holiday weekends like Memorial Day, is farther upstream and unaffected.

Georgia Environmental Protection Division spokeswoman Katie Bloomfield confirmed the agency was alerted to a fish kill Friday morning and was working with state and local partners to access the area.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Bloomfield said.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is not yet clear what killed the fish, but Ulseth said he suspects it’s connected to the heavy rains that drenched Atlanta on Wednesday, causing severe flooding in pockets of the city.

According to the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, parts of Atlanta received 2-3½ inches of rain Wednesday, with some areas receiving 1½ inches in just 30 minutes.

Atlanta’s largest wastewater treatment plant, the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Plant, is also in the area near where the fish kill starts. The facility is permitted to discharge as much as 100 million gallons of treated wastewater every day into the river.

In the past the facility has struggled to deal with heavy influxes of stormwater, leading to releases of sewage and other pollutants into the Chattahoochee.

The city has also been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars by state environmental regulators for the incidents in recent years. In February, Atlanta settled a federal lawsuit filed by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper in which the group claimed the city had repeatedly released poorly treated sewage into the waterway.

Also Friday, the city of Atlanta issued a boil water advisory for downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. It was not immediately clear if the fish kill and the drinking water warning are connected.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

About the Author

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

More Stories

The Latest

How Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash remains an Atlanta staple, 30 years later

Why Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash remains an Atlanta staple, 30 years later

1h ago

Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide: Schedule, tickets, watch parties and what to know

1h ago

North Georgia faces severe storm threat heading into Memorial Day weekend

2h ago

Keep Reading

North Georgia faces severe storm threat heading into Memorial Day weekend

2h ago

Flash flood snarls Atlanta traffic during rush hour

Scattered thunderstorms rolling in Sunday could bring winds, hail

Featured

060925 ysl mainbar

‘Most unusual’: Seasoned Fulton judges ousted by prosecutors

Atlanta joining initiative aiming to stop human trafficking ahead of World Cup

‘It’s hard to sleep’: Family wants answers in teen’s Piedmont Park slaying