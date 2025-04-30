Sports Daily: Thanks, I hate it

‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED’

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Jurickson Profar, the Braves’ biggest offseason acquisition, is out for a while.

Major League Baseball suspended him for 80 games on Monday, citing a violation of its Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Allegedly involved: the banned substance hCG.

You no doubt have lots of feelings about this — and I want you to share them with me!

But it’s worth walking through the basics, too.

🧐 So what is hCG? Human chorionic gonadotropin is a hormone naturally produced by both men and women. During pregnancy, it’s created by tissue that eventually forms the placenta. (More nerdy stuff here.)

Injections of hCG can also be used as part of infertility treatments for women — and to fuel testosterone production in men. Historically, some athletes have used it to prevent or reverse the side effects of anabolic steroid use.

Manny Ramirez’s 2009 suspension involved hCG.

🙁 What they’re saying: The Braves said they were “surprised and extremely disappointed.”

In a statement issued on his behalf by the MLB Players Association, Profar said, in part, that he accepted the league’s decision but would “never willingly take a banned substance.”

Most of Profar’s teammates deferred to the team’s statement.

First baseman Matt Olson: “It’s obviously tough. I’m not going to get into it, it’s not my story to tell. I’m sure Pro will say something for himself, so I’ll let him handle that.”

“It’s obviously tough. I’m not going to get into it, it’s not my story to tell. I’m sure Pro will say something for himself, so I’ll let him handle that.” Third baseman Austin Riley: “It’s unfortunate, but we have to play baseball. We had a tough (series) in San Diego, and we’re worried about what’s in front of us now. That’s all we’re worried about.”

🤔 The worst part? Profar won’t be back until June 29ish. He’ll be ineligible for the postseason, if the Braves make it.

But AJC columnist Michael Cunningham says the worst part is Profar’s under contract for three years — and may not be the player the Braves thought he was.

😬 In the outfield: Michael Harris II will remain in center, course. Until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns sometime in May, the duo around him figures to involve some combination of Bryan De La Cruz, Jarred Kelenic and Alex Verdugo.

The latter is currently with Triple-A Gwinnett after signing with the Braves late in the spring.

The Braves also sent cash to the Reds for outfielder Stuart Fairchild on Monday. He hit .215 in 94 games last year.

🫤 At the plate: Harris batted leadoff, where Profar had been filling in for Acuña, on Monday night. His eighth-inning homer accounted for the Braves’ only run.

How does all this make you feel? Angry? Sad? Frustrated? Shoot me an email and perhaps we’ll include your input in a future newsletter.

LOPEZ ON THE SHELF

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

The Profar suspension (and another loss) weren’t the only bits of bad Braves news to emerge Monday.

The team also placed starter Reynaldo López on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. And it’ll probably be more than 15 days before he’s back.

“Those things, they normally get shut down for a period and then get built back up,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Bryce Elder will start in López’s stead on Wednesday.

⚾ Tonight’s game: Braves ace Chris Sale squares off with the Dodgers’ Dustin May. First pitch is 10:10 Eastern on FanDuel Sports South/Southeast.

SIGN UP FOR THE PEACHTREE!

Is this sports? Only kind of!

But thought you’d like to know that registration for this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Road is now open. Find everything you need right here.

📱And don’t forget to vote on this year’s T-shirt design, too!

LIVE FROM PALM BEACH

Hall of Fame beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and columnist Ken Sugiura are in Palm Beach, Florida, for the NFL meetings (tough gig!).

Owners may vote on the Eagles’ infamous “tush push” and other rule changes today — but more importantly, Falcons coach Raheem Morris and owner Arthur Blank are addressing reporters.

🗣️ Hot off the presses: Morris said the team still feels “very strongly” about quarterback Kirk Cousins sticking around and being a backup, despite his requests to move on.

ANOTHER TECH DEPARTURE

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

It’s apparently retirement season over at Georgia Tech, where women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner just announced her departure after six seasons.

The move comes not long after five Yellow Jacket players announced their transfer portal intentions — and a few days after legendary Tech baseball coach Danny Hall announced his own retirement, effective at the end of the current season.

On the football front:

HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS

Hailee Swain and Caleb Wilson — Holy Innocents’ stars and the AJC’s high school basketball players of the year — are set for the national stage.

Both will play in McDonald’s All-American games tonight in Brooklyn. The girls tip off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2, with the boys at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

ALSO INTERESTING

😤 Paige Buckers and UConn rounded out the women’s Final Four by beating USC last night. The Huskies will take on UCLA on Friday night, while South Carolina faces Texas.

🙄 No, Tiger Woods’ Achilles did not magically heal in time for the Masters.

🤤 Coastal Carolina plans to offer free concessions at football games this season, making them the first FBS team to do so. Take that, $2 hot dogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images Credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Hawks host the Trailblazers tonight at 7:30 (FanDuel Sports Southeast). But star Trae Young’s been thinking about his college days lately.

Young announced Monday his new role as assistant general manager of Oklahoma men’s basketball — and he’s chipping in a million bucks to “help kick-start” a championship push.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It's exciting to be a part of this and being from Norman and playing there, obviously, it's exciting times and I'm looking forward to being in this new role. - Young on his new side gig

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.