Braves’ Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance

“Braves fans,

Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career. I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner’s office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason. This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game. There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite.

I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.

I am devastated that I won’t be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return.”

The Braves released their own statement: “We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience.”

Over the offseason, the Braves signed Profar, 32, to a three-year, $42 million contract — their largest move of the winter. With Ronald Acuña Jr. completing his rehab process after ACL reconstruction surgery, Profar has been Atlanta’s leadoff hitter.

Profar went 3-for-15 over the four games in San Diego, his former home. The Braves lost all four games and are in Los Angeles for three games against the Dodgers.

The news came hours after the Braves acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Reds for cash considerations — a curious depth move that would raise eyebrows. Now, we know why the Braves brought in Fairchild, who will report to the club Tuesday.

Right before the end of spring training, the Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a major-league deal worth $1.5 million. Verdugo was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett because he hadn’t had a spring training before signing with Atlanta. Now, it’s difficult to envision the Braves going too long without adding Verdugo to the big-league clubhouse.

In 2024 with the Padres, Profar hit a career-high 24 home runs during an All-Star campaign. He also set career highs in RBIs (85) and OPS (.839).

At the time the Braves signed him, president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the team believed Profar had unlocked sustainable power with lower-half adjustments. In their internal rankings, the Braves had Profar as the second-best free-agent bat. Profar, a tough at-bat with an ability to get on base, nicely complements

