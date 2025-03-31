Report: Georgia Tech running back plans to transfer

One of Georgia Tech’s top young running backs reportedly will look to play elsewhere in 2025.

Anthony Carrie told On3 on Monday that he intends to transfer from Tech. The 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore played in seven games in 2024 for Tech and rushed for 120 yards.

From Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, Carrie was the last prospect to sign as part of Tech’s 2024 recruiting class. He was considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had more than 40 scholarship offers.