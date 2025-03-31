Report: Georgia Tech running back plans to transfer

One of Georgia Tech’s top young running backs reportedly will look to play elsewhere in 2025.
Anthony Carrie told On3 on Monday that he intends to transfer from Tech. The 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore played in seven games in 2024 for Tech and rushed for 120 yards.
From Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, Carrie was the last prospect to sign as part of Tech’s 2024 recruiting class. He was considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had more than 40 scholarship offers.
Carrie made his Tech debut Aug. 31 against Georgia State by running for 41 yards on four carries. He scored his first and only career touchdown Sept. 14 against Virginia Military Institute. Carrie played 87 offensive snaps for the Jackets and two on kick coverage.
“It’s just one of those things he’s gotta continue to earn it, own his reps and make things happen in space, which I think he can, and I think he will,” Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie said when asked about Carrie during Tech’s spring practice. “So far up to this point he’s doing a really, really good job. He worked extremely hard this offseason, in the winter-conditioning segment of it, and then that’s gonna transfer over to spring ball.”
Tech added Pennsylvania transfer Malachi Hosley in January and signed high school seniors J.P. Powell (Miller County) and Shane Marshall (Irwin County). Veterans Jamal Haynes and Chad Alexander and redshirt freshman Trelain Maddox also are on Tech’s spring roster.
