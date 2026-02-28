AJC Varsity At NFL Combine, Caleb Downs touts strength of football in Gwinnett County The Downs brothers, who played at Gwinnett Schools, hype region as a recruiting hotbed. Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates with fans during the closing minutes of their 70-35 win against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Former Georgia high school football standouts Josh and Caleb Downs have recently made arguments for Gwinnett County as the best high school football county in America. Caleb, the younger Downs brother and a former AJC Super 11 selection, took a stand for Gwinnett County during his NFL Combine press conference on Thursday. The projected first-round NFL Draft pick was asked what made Gwinnett County the country’s best football county, and the former Mill Creek standout was quick to respond.

“If you ask college coaches where is a great place to recruit, they’re going to say Gwinnett,” Caleb said. “Gwinnett has great coaching. There’s great players, great talent, and we have some of the best competition levels in the nation.” Caleb Downs’ statement came just 15 days after Josh Downs went viral for a similar argument on the brothers’ podcast, “Downs 2 Business.” The rant came in response to a statement from Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, an alumnus of California powerhouse Mater Dei.

“There’s three states that have the best ball. You guys are fourth,” St. Brown said. “It’s California, Texas, Florida and then it’s Georgia.”

The elder Downs brother took the lead that time, arguing that Gwinnett County was the best football county in the nation. Josh Downs pointed out that St. Brown played for a California-based private school. Mater Dei’s student body is smaller than most Gwinnett County schools, but it isn’t confined to a certain zone like Gwinnett County schools are. That means schools like Mater Dei can have students that reside anywhere close enough to commute to the school. Mater Dei resides in California’s talent-rich Orange County, home to over three million people. With that in mind, Josh Downs made his case for Gwinnett County. “If we recruited all of the people in Gwinnett County on one football team, it would beat the whole nation,” Downs said.

St. Brown’s alma mater has won three of the last five consensus national championships, but Gwinnett County’s Buford is the reigning consensus champion. The Wolves beat Carrollton in the Class 6A final, a game which many national pollsters considered to be a de facto national championship. One national pollster discussed the difficulty difference between winning a national championship as a Gwinnett County public school and winning one as a private school in California at Buford’s national championship celebration in January. “This isn’t like when Valdosta won it, when LaGrange won it. It’s a tougher road now,” one ESPN representative said. “You have two schools out in Los Angeles, California, that get to pull from a pool of about 13 million kids. You have private schools in South Florida that get to pull from the most talent-rich area of the country. You have schools in Dallas, Texas, and Houston, Texas. “They don’t split like Gwinnett County, that when they get to a certain amount of students, they build a new high school and take half of the athletes from Mill Creek to another school.”