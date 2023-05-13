X

Southern Fried Soccer: Darren Eales is back

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In this special episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and former Atlanta United President Darren Eales, now CEO of Newcastle in England’s Premier League, talk about lessons he learned in MLS and applied to the Magpies. Newcastle and Chelsea are scheduled to play a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 26.

This is only a portion of the interview. To read the whole thing, go to https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-united/

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7 p.m., FS1

June 7 or Sept. 13 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Midtown shooting victim remembered for her passion for social justice7h ago

Credit: Suri Chadha Jimenez

YSL trial: Facing contempt charge, defense attorney turns to Magic City
11h ago

Chipper Jones finds buyer for enormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion
19h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
19h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
19h ago

DFCS opened abuse case day before toddler’s body pulled from Sandy Springs pond
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Q&A: Newcastle’s (formerly of Atlanta United) Darren Eales
10h ago
Atlanta United has chance to regain momentum
20h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte
21h ago
Featured

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
12h ago
Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
10h ago
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top