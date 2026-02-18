Business Trader Joe’s plots new Georgia stores, including in Decatur The popular grocer has 3 locations in the works, a spokesperson confirmed. Trader Joe's is planning three new Georgia stores. Its latest location (pictured here) opened in Peachtree City in October. (Courtesy of Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s is planning three new stores in Georgia, including an anticipated location in Decatur, as well as in Johns Creek and near Augusta. On Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed the California-based grocer has plans for a store in Decatur “in the next few years,” but the company could not yet confirm a location or timeline.

Rumors have swirled for some time that Trader Joe’s was eyeing Decatur. Trader Joe’s may have its pick of locations in the city but speculation has centered around a spot in downtown Decatur. Media outlet Decaturish last week reported that Trader Joe’s could likely replace the former “Baby” Kroger store that’s being redeveloped on Commerce Drive. A representative for Pope and Land, which is on the development team for the former Kroger location with partner AMLI Residential, said a store at the location will open in 2029. But the representative declined to comment on the grocer to open there, saying the grocer will announce the new location on their timeline. It’s not immediately clear what other Decatur locations Trader Joe’s could consider. Trader Joe’s this week also announced plans for a new grocery store in Johns Creek. It will join the 43-acre Medley mixed-use project, developer Toro Development Company confirmed Tuesday. “Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2026,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement on its website.

In addition, Trader Joe’s is scouting a new location near Augusta, the spokesperson said. That store would come to Evans in Columbia County, but there are no details yet on the exact location or timeline.

Trader Joe’s is known for its private-label brands, affordable prices and seasonal products. The chain has gained a dedicated following, with some residents even urging the company to expand in their neighborhood. For example, a petition to bring Trader Joe’s to Atlantic Station has more than 1,800 signatures. RELATED A dietitian’s top Trader Joe’s picks for healthy snacking Customers find the shopping experience “refreshingly different,” said Greg Eisenman, regional managing director of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office, who specializes in retail real estate. “The stores are a bit more intimate than a typical big-box grocery store, and of course, carry a more specialized selection of products,” he said. “It’s exciting to walk into a Trader Joe’s and feel the buzz of the customers, the sights and smells of the floral section, and the friendliness of the staff.” Trader Joe’s doesn’t currently have any Georgia stores outside its nine metro Atlanta locations, many of which are clustered in affluent areas of Fulton County, such as Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Roswell. The company’s most recent store opened in Peachtree City in October.