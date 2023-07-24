Info to know: Atlanta United at Miami in Leagues Cup

Atlanta United will play at Miami (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.) in its first match in the Leagues Cup. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Miami manager: Gerardo Martino

Miami at home in tourney: 1-0-0 after a 2-1 win against Cruz Azul.

Atlanta United on road in tourney: 0-0-0

Miami goals for/against in tourney: 2/1

Atlanta United goals for/against in tourney: 0/0

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 31.7/27.6

Format of tournament:

Each match must have a winner.

If a match is tied at the end of regulation, it will go to penalty kicks.

The team that wins in regulation earns three points.

The team that wins in penalty kicks earns two points.

The team that loses in penalty kicks earns one point.

The team that loses in regulation earns no points.

Miami key players in tournament

Lionel Messi: One goal

Robert Taylor: One goal

Sergio Busquets

Atlanta United key players in tournament

Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists in MLS play

Tyler Wolff: Four goals in MLS play

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, seven assists in MLS play.

Talking points

1. Messi, Messi Messi. There is no real way to stop Messi, who led Argentina to last year’s World Cup and has scored 711 goals in his brilliant career. The hope, Martino said, is for Atlanta United to keep the ball in hopes of perhaps changing five potential Messi moments into three. Among the keys are to not commit silly fouls and give Messi a chance to take a free kick. His free-kick goal secured Miami’s 2-1 win against Cruz Azul in their opening match in the Leagues Cup.

2. The formation. Atlanta United played with four at the back for most of the season before switching to five at the back in the past few matches. With Miles Robinson back, Pineda wouldn’t say if the team will revert back to two centerbacks. Doing so, would allow Pineda to put in an extra midfielder in an attempt to limit Messi’s effectiveness. Miami will almost certainly play with a 4-3-3 formation using a single striker.

3. Penalty kicks. Should the game go to penalty kicks, Pineda said he knows the team’s best five penalty-kick takers. They have worked on that during the past week. Pineda said he prefers that the team’s best takers go first. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said he might have some things written down about the tendencies of Miami’s potential takers.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Franco Ibarra (loan) and Machop Chol (ankle)

Miami

Not available.

Officiating crew

Referee: Mario Escobar

Assistants: Luis Chacon, Humberto Chitay

Fourth official: Julio Luna

VAR: Erick Galindo

AVAR: Oscar Romo

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

I think Atlanta United will switch formations and go to a 4-3-3, or 4-2-3-1.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Attacking midfielder Derrick Etienne

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA