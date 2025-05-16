Emmanuel Latte Lath ready to break out, Atlanta United’s Ronny Deila says

Emmanuel Latte Lath has not scored in six matches, but Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila thinks the striker is about to get hot again, perhaps as soon as Saturday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Within the past few weeks, Latte Lath’s focus has been torn between moving his family to the U.S., the birth of a baby and playing. It’s been a lot.
“I think we’ll see the better of Manu going forward now,” Deila said.
Latte Lath, acquired in the offseason for an MLS-record $22 million from Middlesbrough in England’s Championship, started well for Atlanta United. He scored two goals in the opening win against Montreal and after a two-game lull, he scored in three consecutive matches to increase his total to five.
Latte Lath hasn’t scored since. He hasn’t attempted a shot in the past two matches. He took only one shot, not on target, three matches ago. He has taken 25 this season, putting 12 on target.
“If you don’t play well, we don’t create enough chances,” Deila said. “But it’s also about getting Manu now to have full energy like he had in the start of the season. And that’s now. I think everything is settled.”
Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United
Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United
Saba Lobjanidze has gone through similar experiences as Latte Lath. Lobjanidze also moved his family to the U.S. His partner also had a baby during the season. He scored two days later.
Lobjanidze said he speaks with Latte Lath every day and agrees with Deila in thinking that Latte Lath is about to break his slump.
“I think my Manu is ready for everything,” Lobjanidze said. “He’s so happy. I think it will be good for him.”
Latte Lath isn’t the only new addition who has struggled.
Miguel Almiron, acquired from Newcastle for $10 million, is not creating a lot of chances since being moved by Deila to attacking midfielder. He wasn’t credited with a key pass but was credited with an assist in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Austin. According to MLS, Almiron has not had more than one key pass in his past seven matches. In three of those matches, he didn’t have any key passes. He played on the wing in some of those matches.
“If you get a couple of chances every game, then it’s about being effective,” Deila said. “So I don’t think it’s about Miggy. It’s about the team.”
Deila said the team needs to play a higher defensive line, which require the forwards and midfielders to press higher up the field, so they can create turnovers. Doing so should result in Almiron receiving the ball in more dangerous spots. Atlanta United has scored one goal or less in its past seven matches.
Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United
Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United
The team did a good job of playing a higher line and creating more chances in the first 30 minutes and last 15 minutes of the Austin match. That’s when all of its shots on goal happened, including one in which Mateusz Klich played Almiron through into a one-on-one with Austin’s Brad Stuver. Almiron did not score, but it’s an example of what is possible, Deila said.
Philadelphia will press Atlanta United on Saturday. It will try to play balls over United’s lines. Atlanta United should be able to create turnovers.
“I’m looking forward to the game now,” Deila said. “I think there’s some improvement. I think we are changed with injuries, with system, with different things. And now I feel we find the ground to grow again. I have a feeling we are in the right pathway now.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
