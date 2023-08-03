Carlos Bocanegra: Atlanta United’s moves designed for MLS playoff run

Atlanta United wanted to sign impact players that could help the team make a deep run in the MLS playoffs, and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said he thinks the team did.

The team signed four players during the transfer window, midfielder Tristan Muyumba, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, who are expected to compete to become starters, and striker Jamal Thiare, who will back up striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The players have 10 matches, starting Aug. 20 at Seattle, to help the team try to improve from seventh in the East into the top four.

“We feel like ... we’re adding some pieces that can really energize the team and give us some more for the stretch run,” Bocanegra said.

Muyumba has made one start and performed well. Silva, because he has a European passport, is in Atlanta. He can’t begin training with the team until he receives his visa. Lobjanidze and Thiare are waiting on their documents. Bocanegra said the players should arrive within the next two weeks and should be eligible to play against Seattle.

Bocanegra provided some of the reasons why the club signed the players and how the club expects them to fit in and play alongside Giakoumakis and attacking midfielder Thiago Almada.

Bocanegra said Muyumba has the ability to combine with the duo while also helping solidify the middle of the formation. As was seen in his first start, Muyumba was good at finding spaces when he or a teammate had the ball. Manager Gonzalo Pineda has tried several combinations of midfielders, but has yet to find one that he seems comfortable with.

“Kind of an all-action guy,” Bocanegra said of Muyumba.

Bocanegra said the club wanted the wingers to have abilities in one-on-one situations to replace what was lost when the team sold Luiz Araujo to Flamengo earlier in the window. Bocanegra said that while Araujo wasn’t as consistent as hoped, his skill level drew defenders and created spaces for Almada.

Silva, a left-winger, will cut in on his right foot. He also has speed to get behind defenses.

Lobjanidze’s skill set is similar to that of former Atlanta United player Tito Villalba, Bocanegra said. Lobjanidze has scored 69 goals with 57 assists in 288 appearances as a pro. Silva has scored 25 goals with nine assists in 172 appearances.

“They’re constantly running, constantly on the move,” Bocanegra said of Silva and Lobjanidze. “So we think they should compliment.

Thiare is a guy with a similar skill set to Giakoumakis, Bocanegra said. He will press and run channels between defenders. Thiare has scored 61 goals in 227 appearances as a pro.

That three of the players came from Ligue 2 in France (Lobjanidze came from Turkey) was a coincidence. Bocanegra said Atlanta United was scouting players from all over the world. But he said the athletic ability in Ligue 2 is very close to MLS, and the players came at a value. Thiare came on a free transfer and Silva on a loan, with an option to purchase after the season. Muyumba’s transfer was minimal.

Signing the wingers will allow Pineda to move Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley from wings to fullback, which should help the defense. It also should benefit from having Miles Robinson back after he spent more than a month training with the U.S. men’s national team.

Combining the new signings with the ability to play others in their best positions, and Bocanegra seemed very confident Thursday.

“How we approach this window was to be competitive now for this season,” Bocanegra said.

