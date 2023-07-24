Atlanta United players share favorite Messi memories

Atlanta United striker Miguel Berry was living in Barcelona and was at the Bernabeu when Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona in the 2003-04 season.

Explore Atlanta United next to try and stop Lionel Messi

Berry, who was six years old at the time, was too young to remember any of the details from the game, but it was just the first of many he attended with his family before they moved to the U.S. in 2006. Tuesday night, nearly 20 years after witnessing the beginning of an all-time great career, Berry will share the same field with the global superstar as Atlanta United faces Miami in the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale.

“When you look back, we have all the tickets and all the scrapbooks ... it’s really awesome that he’s here and I still can’t believe it,” Berry said.

Since his debut in November of 2003, Messi has become arguably the best soccer player in history, scorer of more than 700 goals and winner of dozens of trophies, and one of the most recognized athletes around the world. After leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup, Buenos Aires shut down for days to celebrate.

An act as simple as Messi going to a restaurant will draw hundreds of people to stand outside and wait just to catch a glimpse of the left-footed legend.

After the family moved, Messi and Barcelona were Berry and his family’s one tie to their former home in Spain. Berry said they bought all the TV packages so that they could watch as many games as possible.

“When you’re far from from a place that you called home, and, and it’s the only real connection to, especially the sport when I moved here, that was my only connection there,” he said. “And I was born at the time to see him and I’m blessed. I’m lucky. I’m sure people say the same thing about (Diego) Maradona, but for me, he’s the best ever.”

Berry was one of several Atlanta United players, as well as manager Gonzalo Pineda, who shared their favorite memories of Messi, the 36-year-old soccer legend playing his second MLS game.

Berry: “There’s a lot. Rome 2009. The header. And then his goal, also against (Manchester) United in 2011. He’s the kind of person who has affected my life so much in such an indirect way, I’ve never met him. But it’s really cool that he’s come here. And I’m happy for him that he’s, happy with family. So it’s really awesome to help grow the game here. And I’m sure he’ll sell out every stadium that he goes to.”

Caleb Wiley: “Last year when I was playing against Argentina as under-20s. He was watching on the sideline with a few of his teammates, just like a few feet away from him. So that was pretty surreal. Pretty cool.

“We didn’t exchange words or anything. But it was just cool to have him there. To know that he’s watching was pretty, pretty special.

“I can remember when I was younger, just always asking my family and friends if I would be able to play against him one day. To do it, and to potentially do it, it’s very cool.”

Gonzalo Pineda: “Probably the one that I really liked was the one he almost replicated the goal of Maradona (against England). Because I grew up like admiring -- for me Maradona is the greatest -- as a kid growing up with Maradona, the day he almost replicated (against Getafe) exactly that goal that Maradona scored in ‘86 was very special to me.”

Santiago Sosa: “When he won the World Cup, was my best moment. A lot of moments to watch him, but the best one was in the last World Cup.

Brad Guzan: “For me, it’s an appreciation of what he’s done over the course of his career. It’s an appreciation of his ability to perform at the highest level for so long, consistently. The things he can do on the field, it’s, it’s pretty remarkable. And so, we’re going to go into the game with with confidence believing in our group and our team. And we know that when we’re at our best, we’re a very good team.”

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA