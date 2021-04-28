ajc logo
Falcons’ draft board set with about 150 players

New Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addresses the pressure of making his first NFL draft selection and how it's a team-wide process.

Atlanta Falcons | 8 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot confirmed that team’s draft board is set on Wednesday.

“You start off with a big number and you get your board down to, I want to say our board is probably around 150 right now,” Fonenot said.

The NFL draft is set to run Thursday through Saturday in Cleveland.

The college scouts put the players through several evaluations before the Falcons got the coaches involved. The coaches then evaluate the players and then there were meetings with the scouts and the coaches.

“We discussed the players, discussed the fits,” Fontenot said. “You get the medical staff involved and there are some that might not fit medically. It’s really a narrowing process. Right now, we are probably down in that range of 150.”

