Here are six things we’ve learned about the Falcons so far this season:
New regime, same frustrating inconsistency
It doesn’t feel like hyperbole to say the Falcons had one of the best two-game stints in the entire NFL this season.
In Weeks 3 and 4, Atlanta earned a pair of primetime road wins, both by 21 points, both in dominating fashion on both sides of the ball. The Falcons amassed more than 900 yards of offense. They allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards combined. Their offense was a balanced buzz saw, and their run defense was so potent that opposing offenses became one-dimensional and ineffective.
The Falcons have won only one game since. And to further hammer home the point of how maddening — and confusing — this team has been: Atlanta’s lone win in that stretch came over the San Francisco 49ers, who entered that game as one of the NFL’s final three unbeaten teams.
None of this — the impressive highs, the recurring lows and the inability to achieve the former more than the latter — is new to the Falcons, who’ve lived through it multiple times in an eight-year playoff drought that’s trending toward a ninth.
But with a new regime, led by head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan, there was warranted optimism things could be different this year, particularly after that early-season stretch. Thus far, optimism has gone unfulfilled.
Is Michael Penix Jr. the long-term answer? We’re still waiting
If making the playoffs was priority 1A for the Falcons this season, finding out whether Michael Penix Jr. is their franchise quarterback was a close 1B.
Penix’s first five starts inspired confidence. The Falcons led the NFL in scoring, and Penix won NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7. His past three starts — he’s 51-for-98 passing for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions — haven’t been as convincing.
The Falcons remain supportive of the 26-year-old Penix, who often puts high-level flashes on film but — like the team at large — has too many lowlights. The final seven games of this season offer a chance for Penix to prove he can be consistently good, and if he capitalizes, he’ll likely enter 2027 as the starter.
Bijan Robinson elite as ever, but Falcons need a complement
The Falcons gambled this spring by letting Tyler Allgeier walk in free agency, and they gambled again by carrying only two running backs — Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. — on the active roster exiting training camp.
In the Falcons’ past four games, Robinson’s replacement, Khalil Herbert, has only seven carries. Herbert has unquestionably elevated the Falcons’ kick return game, but his offensive impact hasn’t been the same. He didn’t get a single handoff against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The burden has fallen entirely on Bijan Robinson, and the Falcons’ run game has worsened. That’s not a knock on Robinson, who’s the NFL’s third-leading rusher and has often been brilliant this season. There’s just no such thing as a one-man ground game. The Falcons have tried to make it one, and it hasn’t worked.
Pressure isn’t the issue for Falcons’ defense. Converting it to sacks has been
Varying metrics can lead to varying arguments surrounding the Falcons’ pass rush.
Think it’s been good? Here’s your case: Atlanta ranks No. 3 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate at 39.7%, and No. 3 in total pressures with 153 despite blitzing only 26% of the time, tied for the eighth-lowest mark in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.
Think it’s been bad? Here’s your case: Atlanta is tied for 17th in the league with 21 sacks and ranks 21st in sack rate at 5.5%.
Both sides should agree the Falcons are creating pressure, but they’re not finishing with sacks. One year after setting a franchise record with 57 sacks, the Falcons are on pace to finish this season with only 36.
Daniels, a fourth-round pick, leads the team with 69 tackles and has worn the green dot as the coaches’ communication link to the field for the majority of the past five games amid Divine Deablo’s forearm injury. Perkins, a sixth-round choice, is fourth on the team with 49 tackles. Daniels has five tackles for loss, the team’s second-best, while Perkins ranks third with four stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Stefanski said Daniels and Perkins are coming along and “giving us really good reps.” They’ve also earned respect throughout the organization for their leadership.
“They both have taken command on the defense,” safety Xavier Watts said. “As a linebacker, you got to have a voice and speak out, and they’ve done a good job so far.”
This highly-touted secondary looks different … and hasn’t met expectations
The Falcons entered this season with a formidable secondary. It was the defense’s best room on paper. It appeared to be a dependable, impressive group.
Now, Atlanta’s back end looks quite different, both in terms of personnel and performance. The team traded safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9 for draft picks and moved cornerback Mike Hughes, who started 33 consecutive games on the perimeter, to nickel corner.
In Week 1, the Falcons started Bates and Watts at safety, Hughes and A.J. Terrell at corner, and rotated Sydney Brown and Avieon Terrell in the slot.
Bates is gone. Hughes has changed positions. Terrell was a healthy scratch in Week 10 for what the team calls a numbers-related decision tied to special teams. DeMarcco Hellams replaced Bates, while C.J. Henderson has taken over at field corner in place of Hughes.
The Falcons have the NFL’s seventh-worst passing defense, allowing 239.1 yards per game through the air. Explosive plays have been a particularly big issue, and the Chiefs magnified it, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes of 39 and 43 yards, along with a 50-yard completion to set up another score.
Watts said there’s a variety of reasons behind Atlanta’s big-play troubles.
“Some of those have been not on the same page and just not executing our details,” Watts said. “And then just not winning our one on ones. So, it’s a mixture of things.”
The bye week gave the Falcons a chance to rectify that issue — and several others. Time will tell how effective their answers prove to be.