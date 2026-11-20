Atlanta Falcons Six things to know about the Atlanta Falcons as they hit their NFL bye week Some bright spots have emerged, but questions remain after the Falcons’ first 10 games. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during warmups before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons’ bye week arrives just past the season’s halfway point. They’re 3-7 through 10 games, they’ve lost five times in the past six weeks, and they’re still searching for a dependable identity on both sides of the ball. The Falcons also face questions about their roster, about their dwindling aspirations of winning the NFC South, and about their future. Related Story How Falcons plan to spend bye week: ‘Very important you pull everything apart’ November 17, 2026 Here are six things we’ve learned about the Falcons so far this season: New regime, same frustrating inconsistency It doesn’t feel like hyperbole to say the Falcons had one of the best two-game stints in the entire NFL this season.

In Weeks 3 and 4, Atlanta earned a pair of primetime road wins, both by 21 points, both in dominating fashion on both sides of the ball. The Falcons amassed more than 900 yards of offense. They allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards combined. Their offense was a balanced buzz saw, and their run defense was so potent that opposing offenses became one-dimensional and ineffective. The Falcons have won only one game since. And to further hammer home the point of how maddening — and confusing — this team has been: Atlanta’s lone win in that stretch came over the San Francisco 49ers, who entered that game as one of the NFL’s final three unbeaten teams.

None of this — the impressive highs, the recurring lows and the inability to achieve the former more than the latter — is new to the Falcons, who’ve lived through it multiple times in an eight-year playoff drought that’s trending toward a ninth. But with a new regime, led by head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan, there was warranted optimism things could be different this year, particularly after that early-season stretch. Thus far, optimism has gone unfulfilled.

Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: What to make of Falcons at the bye week November 19, 2026 Is Michael Penix Jr. the long-term answer? We’re still waiting If making the playoffs was priority 1A for the Falcons this season, finding out whether Michael Penix Jr. is their franchise quarterback was a close 1B.

Penix’s first five starts inspired confidence. The Falcons led the NFL in scoring, and Penix won NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7. His past three starts — he’s 51-for-98 passing for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions — haven’t been as convincing. The Falcons remain supportive of the 26-year-old Penix, who often puts high-level flashes on film but — like the team at large — has too many lowlights. The final seven games of this season offer a chance for Penix to prove he can be consistently good, and if he capitalizes, he’ll likely enter 2027 as the starter.

The burden has fallen entirely on Bijan Robinson, and the Falcons’ run game has worsened. That’s not a knock on Robinson, who’s the NFL’s third-leading rusher and has often been brilliant this season. There’s just no such thing as a one-man ground game. The Falcons have tried to make it one, and it hasn’t worked. Related Story Who could be best tackles in 2027 NFL draft? Falcons will be looking. November 19, 2026 Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (center) tries to break tackles from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (right) and cornerback Nohl Williams (left) during the first half of a football game against the Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Pressure isn’t the issue for Falcons’ defense. Converting it to sacks has been

Varying metrics can lead to varying arguments surrounding the Falcons’ pass rush. Think it’s been good? Here’s your case: Atlanta ranks No. 3 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate at 39.7%, and No. 3 in total pressures with 153 despite blitzing only 26% of the time, tied for the eighth-lowest mark in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Think it’s been bad? Here’s your case: Atlanta is tied for 17th in the league with 21 sacks and ranks 21st in sack rate at 5.5%.

Both sides should agree the Falcons are creating pressure, but they’re not finishing with sacks. One year after setting a franchise record with 57 sacks, the Falcons are on pace to finish this season with only 36. Losing both 2025 first-round picks — Jalon Walker to a season-ending ACL tear in training camp and James Pearce Jr. to an eight-game suspension — certainly contributes to the downfall. Still, the Falcons haven’t experienced many issues collapsing pockets. They just have to get home and finish. Related Story As season slips away, Falcons see time — and potential — to save it November 16, 2026 Daniels, Perkins rise to the occasion Rookie linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. have been notable bright spots. Daniels, a fourth-round pick, leads the team with 69 tackles and has worn the green dot as the coaches’ communication link to the field for the majority of the past five games amid Divine Deablo’s forearm injury. Perkins, a sixth-round choice, is fourth on the team with 49 tackles. Daniels has five tackles for loss, the team’s second-best, while Perkins ranks third with four stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Stefanski said Daniels and Perkins are coming along and “giving us really good reps.” They’ve also earned respect throughout the organization for their leadership. “They both have taken command on the defense,” safety Xavier Watts said. “As a linebacker, you got to have a voice and speak out, and they’ve done a good job so far.” Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels reacts after a play in the second half of a football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels reacts as he leaves the field after his team’s 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) This highly-touted secondary looks different … and hasn’t met expectations The Falcons entered this season with a formidable secondary. It was the defense’s best room on paper. It appeared to be a dependable, impressive group. Now, Atlanta’s back end looks quite different, both in terms of personnel and performance. The team traded safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9 for draft picks and moved cornerback Mike Hughes, who started 33 consecutive games on the perimeter, to nickel corner.

Related Story Inside Falcons decision to trade Jessie Bates III to Jaguars November 10, 2026 In Week 1, the Falcons started Bates and Watts at safety, Hughes and A.J. Terrell at corner, and rotated Sydney Brown and Avieon Terrell in the slot. Bates is gone. Hughes has changed positions. Terrell was a healthy scratch in Week 10 for what the team calls a numbers-related decision tied to special teams. DeMarcco Hellams replaced Bates, while C.J. Henderson has taken over at field corner in place of Hughes. The Falcons have the NFL’s seventh-worst passing defense, allowing 239.1 yards per game through the air. Explosive plays have been a particularly big issue, and the Chiefs magnified it, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes of 39 and 43 yards, along with a 50-yard completion to set up another score. Watts said there’s a variety of reasons behind Atlanta’s big-play troubles. “Some of those have been not on the same page and just not executing our details,” Watts said. “And then just not winning our one on ones. So, it’s a mixture of things.”