Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: What to make of Falcons at the bye week Plus, thoughts on Michael Penix Jr., the inactive Avieon Terrell and more. Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 20 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Three days before letting Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round rookie running back Emmett Johnson rumble for 101 yards in a 22-point stomping, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich made a concession about his team’s run defense. “I’ve never been a part of a great defense that didn’t defend the run well,” Ulbrich said. “That has to become part of who we are. That has to become part of our identity. And right now it is not, and that is the 100% truth.” You may remember days where the opposite was true. I’d certainly hope so, anyway. Those days were, say, a month and a half ago.

The Falcons had the NFL’s best run defense through four weeks, holding opponents below 50 rushing yards per game on average. They’ve been the league’s worst ever since, allowing 166.3 rushing yards per game. How Falcons plan to spend bye week

Falcons hope street ball mentality elevates offense Identity is something of a sore subject for the Falcons’ defense, which looked like it was headed toward building one with its aforementioned run defense but has since been unable to lean on it. Thus, a heavy question 10 games into the season: Do the Falcons know their defensive identity?

“It’s been adjustments, a lot of different rotations and different people going up and down,” safety Xavier Watts said. “So, I feel like (we’re) kind of still learning. Throughout the bye week, we’ll kind of deep dive and see who we’ve been and who we can become.”

Defensive end Cameron Thomas believes there’s the makings of an identity, but the Falcons haven’t played up to it. “It’s on the execution,” Thomas said. “I think we know what we can be, but it just comes down to executing and reaching that potential. So, eliminating the errors and uniting together and reaching that potential.” While the Falcons (3-7) review a rocky 10-week sprint into their bye week, let’s dive into this week’s Dirty Birds Dispatch — where our identity feels quite solid. Falcons confident in Penix Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field after Sunday’s loss to Kansas City. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Since winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has endured perhaps the worst three-game stretch of his career.

📊 He’s 51-for-98 passing for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions in losses to the Buccaneers, Bengals and Chiefs. 📊 The Falcons have scored 30 combined points in that span. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski backed Penix after the loss to Kansas City. “Confident in Mike,” Stefanski said. “He’ll be better, like all of us will be better.” Final takeaways from Chiefs loss

Falcons sticking with Rees as play-caller The most important mission for the Falcons the rest of this season is learning whether Penix can be their long-term answer. It’s still a mystery. Consistency has been a real issue.

He has seven games to be consistently good. Otherwise, the Falcons will have some challenging discussions this offseason. Bye week plan Falcons players were in the building Monday and Tuesday, going through meetings and weight room activities before getting the rest of the week off. The coaching staff, meanwhile, will thoroughly evaluate the season’s first 10 games. “I think it’s just very important that you pull everything apart in a bye week when you look at it,” Stefanski said. “You get under the hood and you find out areas that need our attention. Now you do that every week. I think the misnomer is that you wait till the bye week to do self-scout; you’re doing it every week. “But with the amount of time that you have, and you’re not game planning for the next week, you can really put a fresh set of eyes on it, if you will, and look at areas that we can be better because just, the truth is, we have to be better in multiple areas. And the first part of that is identifying those areas.”

As for the players, Watts said there’s a balance between reviewing and relaxing. “It can’t be all in — all football and then all break,” Watts said Monday. “You gotta find a way to get both in.” The Avieon Terrell dilemma Brothers and Falcons defensive backs Avieon (left) and A.J. Terrell Jr. speak during training camp. (Jason Getz/AJC) The Falcons labeled Terrell, a second-round pick in April’s draft and a promising rookie corner, as a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. It was something of a surprise. Stefanski described it as a “numbers type thing with special teams in mind,” as the team elevated safety Jammie Robinson and linebacker TJ Quinn from the practice squad to the active roster before the game for special teams purposes.

But there’s a bigger question now facing the Falcons: What’s the future look like for Terrell? His brother, A.J., is under contract for two more years. The team signed C.J. Henderson to a two-year contract extension worth up to $20 million and with close to $11 million guaranteed to keep him in Atlanta through 2028 as well. Ulbrich said earlier this season he ultimately believes Terrell’s future is on the perimeter, at the field corner position currently occupied by Henderson. So, what’s the plan now? “He’s an important part of our football team, both now and in the future,” Stefanski said. “You can never have enough good corners. And that’s just the truth. Had an opportunity to extend C.J., which he’s very deserving. But I think that room, that position group, we’ll always look to have good players there.”

A look at Stefanski’s bye week history Here’s how the Cleveland Browns fared before and after the bye week during Stefanski’s six-year run as the team’s head coach. 2020: Lost going in, won coming out

Lost going in, won coming out 2021: Lost going in, won coming out

Lost going in, won coming out 2022: Won going in, lost coming out

Won going in, lost coming out 2023: Lost going in, won coming out

Lost going in, won coming out 2024: Lost going in, lost coming out

Lost going in, lost coming out 2025: Lost going in, lost coming out For those who don’t specialize in quick math, that’s 1-5 going in and 3-3 coming out. The Falcons, of course, lost entering their bye week. That fits Stefanski’s past trends. We’ll find out soon enough which way his .500 post-bye week record shifts. Welcome to Stat City At the bye week, a quick look at where the Falcons rank in several categories: Total offense: No. 17 (327.4 yards per game)

No. 17 (327.4 yards per game) Scoring offense: No. 24 (20.1 points per game)

No. 24 (20.1 points per game) QB pressure rate: No. 2 (29.2%)

No. 2 (29.2%) Runs of 10-plus yards: No. 8 (31)

No. 8 (31) Total defense: No. 28 (358.2 yards per game)

No. 28 (358.2 yards per game) Scoring defense: No. 23 (25.8 points allowed per game)

No. 23 (25.8 points allowed per game) Defensive QB pressure rate: No. 3 (39.7%)

No. 3 (39.7%) Sack percentage: No. 21 (5.5%)

No. 21 (5.5%) Blitz rate: No. 25 (26%)

One big takeaway from above: Atlanta is still rushing the passer with four players quite often, and those four are still creating pressure. They’re just not translating pressure into sacks, which should be a focal point for Ulbrich’s defense after the bye week. NFC South rundown Here’s how the NFC South looks through 10 weeks. Spoiler alert: The Falcons are somehow still alive. Carolina Panthers (4-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) New Orleans Saints (3-6) Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Several players in the Falcons’ locker room noted the openness of the division as a key reason for optimism moving forward. Here’s receiver Jahan Dotson’s message. “I’ve never been in a situation where we’re one game out of the division with that record,” Dotson said. “But we are. That’s the circumstances that we’re dealt with right now. So, we have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team.