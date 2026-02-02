Atlanta Falcons What’s the future for Falcons’ free-agent running back Tyler Allgeier? Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier enters free agency with uncertainty of whether he'll return or try to find a better opportunity with another team. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Tyler Allgeier is among the Falcons’ players facing an uncertain future, but the bruising running back could be quite appealing in free agency. “I couldn’t tell you (what’s going to happen),” Allgeier said. “We’ll see what happens. We’re playing a waiting game, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Allgeier, who turns 26 in April, ran for 2,876 yards, didn’t miss a game and never fumbled over his four-year Falcons career. While he might have lacked a flair for the explosive plays, he was a remarkably consistent producer, even with all-world running back Bijan Robinson above him on the depth chart. RELATED Falcons aiming to get Tyler Allgeier more involved in offense Allgeier only surpassed 1,000 yards in his rookie season, but he still remained valuable alongside Robinson. He averaged 155 rushing attempts over the past three years after carrying the ball 210 times in his debut campaign, so he’s entering free agency without having been overtaxed. Allgeier was asked if he hoped to be back in Atlanta after the team’s final game. He initially said, “That’s the plan,” but corrected himself. “We’ll see,” Allgeier said twice. “I don’t know (laughs). First time being a free agent, so should be very interesting to see what happens. I don’t know how to sum it up.”

Asked if he’d like to be a featured back again, as he was during his first year, Allgeier added: “I think I’ve always had my eyes on being a starter, but obviously, we had (Robinson) come in. I think I’ve always had the mindset of being a starter, so whatever opportunities we were given these past three years, we’ve executed.

“We’ve trained ourselves to be a starter. That’s the goal, but we’ll see what happens. We’ll see if we put in enough film to say that.” It would seem obvious that Allgeier will favor a situation where he’s more paramount to an offense. It also seems clear the Falcons have greater priorities than someone to spell Robinson, who had one of the most prolific seasons in NFL history and will be the centerpiece around which new coach Kevin Stefanski builds his offense. The Falcons must address impending free-agent tight end Kyle Pitts and linebacker Kaden Elliss, then see what external additions they can make. They’ll likely release quarterback Kirk Cousins as one of multiple cap-related maneuvers to increase their flexibility. RELATED A look at the tight ends at the Senior Bowl, should the Falcons want one All this seems pointed toward Allgeier heading elsewhere. He’ll see appeal in a situation where he isn’t playing Robin to Robinson’s Batman (though he’s loved working with Robinson). Some might connect Allgeier with the Buccaneers, who just hired former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and are losing running back Rachaad White in free agency. But Bucky Irving will still be featured more than any other back in Tampa Bay, so while Allgeier could pair nicely with Irving, it doesn’t necessarily ensure him a featured role.