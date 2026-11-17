Atlanta Falcons NFC South rundown: Last-place Falcons putting faith in ‘wide-open’ division Despite a skid with five losses in six games, the Falcons believe the postseason is still within reach. Share Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski applauds his team during warm-ups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 53 minutes ago

Standing before his locker in the aftermath of the Falcons’ 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, left guard Matthew Bergeron admitted he hadn’t yet checked any additional scores for the latest around the NFC South. But he didn’t seem too concerned, regardless of the outcome in a winner-takes-first-place meeting between the Saints and Panthers, about the lasting ramifications. After all, Bergeron, a fourth-year pro, has lived enough in the NFC South to know where the race is headed. “The state of our division — until the last week, we’re gonna be in the fight,” Bergeron said. “So, hopefully, we can figure this out.”

That was the common sentiment in the Falcons’ locker room postgame. Cornerback A.J. Terrell called the division “wide open” and went as far as saying the Falcons still control their own destiny. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said the team is “not out yet” but needs to start winning. Falcons receiver Jahan Dotson marveled at all of it Monday afternoon. The Falcons, at 3-7, are still part of the NFC South race. Their record and recent form implies they should be afterthoughts, but this division provides plenty of grace. Atlanta hopes to capitalize. “I’ve never been in a situation where we’re one game out of the division with that record,” Dotson said. “But we are. That’s the circumstances that we’re dealt with right now. So, we have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team.

“I think we have the guys in this locker room to make this thing right and finish the season strong and find ourselves in the postseason.”

Opportunity exists, but the division title race is growing clearer. Here’s a rundown of the NFC South entering Week 11.

Falcons players, including running back Bijan Robinson (second from the left) leave the field after a fumble in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Standings Carolina Panthers (4-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) New Orleans Saints (3-6) Atlanta Falcons (3-7) How each team fared in Week 10 Carolina Panthers Result: Won, 20-17, over the Saints What it means: In this year’s NFC South, everything. The Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory in New Orleans, seizing control of the division by a full game over the rest of the pack. Carolina’s final eight games include another trip through the division, but a few challenging matchups elsewhere, too. No matter, the Panthers enter the second half of their schedule with their destiny in their hands.

Injury report: The Panthers opened practice windows for a trio of injured reserve members in receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and cornerback Mike Jackson. Legette is the only one who played in New Orleans, but Brooks and Jackson are close, and so is fellow injured reserve star corner Jaycee Horn. Carolina is steadily getting close to full strength at the right time.

What’s next: Versus Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Result: Bye week What it means: A chance to refresh, and self-analyze, after a hectic nine-game sprint. The Buccaneers started the season 0-4, then won three of their next four games before a narrow loss to the Chicago Bears sent them into the bye week at 3-6. Their blend of a potent run game and turnover-inducing defense bodes well entering the home stretch. Injury report: Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a lower-body injury — believed to be his foot or ankle — and his status is in question this week, according to ESPN’s Mike Garafolo. Mayfield suffered the injury in the Bucs’ loss to the Bears before the bye week. He’s the most notable name to monitor, though edge rusher YaYa Diaby, who’s dealing with a Grade-2 hamstring strain, also has a chance to return this week.

What’s next: At Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.

New Orleans Saints Result: Lost, 20-17, to the Panthers What it means: The Saints couldn’t carry the momentum from their win the week before and came oh-so-close to taking the lead of the division. No matter, New Orleans went toe-to-toe with Carolina, and they’ll meet again in four weeks. But that meeting marks the end of a looming four-game stretch against teams currently positioned to make the playoffs. It’s a steep challenge, but the Saints are alive, if nothing else. Injury report: Running back Travis Etienne Jr. returned to the field Sunday. Linebacker Pete Werner, the team’s leading tackler, suffered a hamstring injury and left the game early. Starting center Erik McCoy didn’t play because of a biceps injury, but the team believes he’ll be back at some point before season’s end. What’s next: At Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field. Atlanta Falcons Result: Lost, 35-13, to the Kansas City Chiefs