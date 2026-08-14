Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. suspended 8 games for February arrest

Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. has been suspended without pay for the first eight games of the regular season after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday afternoon.

Pearce will be allowed to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games until Aug. 30, when his suspension begins. He’s eligible to be reinstated Nov. 2, which puts him in line to return for the Falcons’ Week 9 bout with the Bengals on Nov. 8 in Madrid.

The Falcons have no comment at this time, a team spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pearce was initially charged Feb. 7 in Miami on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. He faced additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person.