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Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. suspended 8 games for February arrest

Pearce violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy in an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson.
Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. has been suspended without pay for the first eight games of the regular season after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday afternoon.

Pearce will be allowed to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games until Aug. 30, when his suspension begins. He’s eligible to be reinstated Nov. 2, which puts him in line to return for the Falcons’ Week 9 bout with the Bengals on Nov. 8 in Madrid.

The Falcons have no comment at this time, a team spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pearce was initially charged Feb. 7 in Miami on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. He faced additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person.

The Miami-Dade (Florida) State Attorney later charged Pearce with three felonies — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

Pearce, who’s participated in all mandatory periods of the Falcons’ offseason program, is currently in a 12-month trial diversion program. The conditions for Pearce to pass the program include staying away from Jackson, continuing therapy and remaining drug compliant. If he’s drug tested by the NFL, he must remain clean.

If the 22-year-old Pearce passes the program, all charges will be dropped.

Pearce, a first-round pick in 2025, led the team with 10 ½ sacks last season, finishing third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race.