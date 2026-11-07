Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. adjusts his helmet during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Robinson practiced this week but was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game in Madrid.

Robinson practiced this week but was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game in Madrid.

MADRID — In a surprising twist, the Falcons placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced in a press release.

Robinson, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, practiced in limited fashion all three sessions this week before being ruled out Friday for the Falcons’ Week 9 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher and a strong complement to Bijan Robinson.

In correspondence, the Falcons signed running back Khalil Herbert to the active roster. The past two weeks, the team elevated Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster to fill Robinson’s place. The 28-year-old Herbert has rushed six times for 21 yards while adding two catches for 22 yards.