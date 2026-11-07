MADRID — In a surprising twist, the Falcons placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced in a press release.
Robinson, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, practiced in limited fashion all three sessions this week before being ruled out Friday for the Falcons’ Week 9 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher and a strong complement to Bijan Robinson.
In correspondence, the Falcons signed running back Khalil Herbert to the active roster. The past two weeks, the team elevated Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster to fill Robinson’s place. The 28-year-old Herbert has rushed six times for 21 yards while adding two catches for 22 yards.
Robinson will be eligible to return in Week 13, when the Falcons face the Detroit Lions on Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons also received a few positive injury developments, activating outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah and receiver Beaux Collins from injured reserve.
Outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. was activated from the suspended list, but he remains questionable to play Sunday because of a back injury suffered during Friday’s practice.
Perhaps as a precaution for Pearce, or simply because they wanted more depth up front, the Falcons used a standard practice squad elevation to put defensive end Drake Jackson on the active roster for Sunday’s game.
The team also ruled out offensive tackle Cameron Williams, who was questionable with an ankle injury. Williams remains on injured reserve, and if he isn’t activated next week, his season will come to a close.
The Falcons (3-5) will face the Bengals (5-2) at 9:30 a.m. EST Sunday in Madrid.