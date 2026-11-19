Atlanta Falcons Who could be best tackles in 2027 NFL draft? Falcons will be looking. Here are five early names to know from the tackle position who should be drafted early. Share Atlanta Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham, left, and Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan chuckle during a news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. The Falcons hope to fill some needs in the 2027 NFL draft. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago

Some will believe it’s too early to delve into draft talk, to which we’ll ask: Have you watched the Falcons play recently? Among the team’s primary needs: offensive line, a unit that’s likely to be retooled over the spring. The Falcons are trending towards picking in the top 10, which might position them for a quarterback. But if it doesn’t – or they don’t feel enthusiastic about the options – all eyes will be on tackles. Jake Matthews turns 35 in February, and his play is naturally dropping off from the Pro-Bowl form he sustained for years. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor is a stopgap (who’s now a storyline for his tells).

Related Story ‘We need to get an edge’: Falcons hope street ball mentality elevates offense November 18, 2026 You won’t find a contending team that’s weak in the trenches, so it’s safe to say the Falcons will be hitting that area hard after the season. The team’s self-proclaimed desire to impose its will on opponents hasn’t come to fruition because it’s lacking up front. Here are five early names to know from the tackle position who should be drafted early: Jordan Seaton, LSU Seaton is usually viewed as the top tackle in this class, largely for his physical ability as his play has been up and down. A Colorado transfer, Seaton was one of coach Lane Kiffin’s imports. He’s had mixed results in his lone SEC season, most recently against the Longhorns in a loss that put a dagger in the Tigers’ playoff hopes. Seaton had some successful reps against Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, a projected top-five pick (but Simmons had a highlight sack against him). He held his own against two top-tier Alabama edge rushers a week earlier (Yhonzae Pierre and Devan Thompkins). His run blocking remains a work in progress, and it’s clear at times the SEC’s physicality can be challenging for him. But he has the toolkit (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) and athleticism to be a high-end pass blocker relatively early in his pro career. If the Falcons are drafting in the top 10, expect to see them linked plenty with Seaton.

Zereoue Williams, Utah Utah had two tackles drafted in the first round last spring, but Williams might possess more upside than Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu did. It’s easy to envision him gaining fans throughout the pre-draft process. He is a sixth-year senior who will enter the NFL with just a year of starting experience, so that’ll be a talking point. But his lack of experience still indicates the best is yet to come.

Williams (6-foot-8, 305 pounds) is a mammoth presence. He’s strong and a fluid mover, possessing excellent baseline traits that coaches will want to develop. Like Seaton, his pass blocking is ahead of his run blocking. He could have the chance to go against some of college football’s best pass rushers in the upcoming College Football Playoff, as his Utes are undefeated and No. 2 in the country. Related Story How Falcons plan to spend bye week: ‘Very important you pull everything apart’ November 17, 2026 Trevor Lauck, Iowa Iowa has long been an offensive lineman factory, and that continues with Lauck. He’ll be a coach’s dream. At 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, Lauck has a strong anchor and has been reliable blocking in the pass and run games. There will be some who see him more as an interior player, but as we typically see in these instances, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Who he holds up against faster edge rushers in the pros will determine his positional fate, but he seems like a safe bet to improve an offensive line. Lance Heard, Kentucky A Tennessee transfer, Heard has been a star in Will Stein’s first season running the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder hasn’t allowed a sack – or even a quarterback hit – in 322 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He has the pedigree as a former five-star recruit who’s played at three SEC schools. He’s broken out at Kentucky, seeing his experience translate into a performance that has him considered a fringe first-round prospect. Like Lauck, some might prefer him inside and how he handles speed is a question. But the areas he needs improvement are mostly technical, so teams will believe there’s a lot of room for growth. Heard is a tough, violent player who fits the desired identity that Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham and his staff are seeking. He’d be in consideration for the team’s second rounder – or perhaps late first if the Falcons trade up.

Trevor Goosby, Texas Goosby was considered the No. 1 tackle entering the season, but his topsy turvy showing and torn patellar tendon in late October has left many wondering if he’ll return to school. If he’s in his class, he should still go early because his size and physical ability is rare. He showcases great athleticism for his 6-foot-7, 325-pound build. Unlike some listed earlier, he’s built to handle speed rushers.