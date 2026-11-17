Atlanta Falcons How Falcons plan to spend bye week: ‘Very important you pull everything apart’ Falcons players, coaching staff searching for solutions after 3-7 start. Share Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines as the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Chiefs defeat the Falcons 35-13. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 13 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski will spend his bye week being the football equivalent of an auto mechanic. “I think it’s just very important that you pull everything apart in a bye week when you look at it,” Stefanski said Monday. “You get under the hood and you find out areas that need our attention.” That’s a weekly process for Stefanski and his coaching staff. It’s a misnomer, he says, to think teams only self-scout during their bye week. But this week — with no time spent game-planning for an opponent — provides an opportunity to go deeper.

“You can really put a fresh set of eyes on it, if you will, and look at areas that we can be better,” Stefanski said. “Because the truth is, we have to be better in multiple areas. And the first part of that is identifying those areas.” The Falcons arrive at their bye week with a 3-7 record, losing each of their past three games and five of their last six overall. Stefanski acknowledged his team isn’t executing “at the level we need to be in order to win football games.” An organization with a stated identity rooted in the trenches has been outrushed five times in the past six weeks. Now comes a longer chance to breathe, to analyze, to correct. The Falcons scheduled meetings and lifts for Monday and Tuesday. The players get the rest of the week off. There’s a necessary balance, safety Xavier Watts says, to maximize it.

“It can’t be all in — all football, and then all break,” Watts said Monday. “You gotta find a way to get both in. So, I mean, if it’s a certain time throughout the day you’re watching film, certain time kind of just relaxing.”

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson watches the scoreboard as the Falcons look for answers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Stefanski, meanwhile, will be exploring all aspects of the Falcons’ operation. He plans to take a lengthy look at the team’s play-calling process on offense — he’s not stripping the game-day responsibility from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, but he’ll investigate the weekly work beneath putting game plans and call sheets together. The Falcons’ offense led the NFL in scoring in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s first five starts, a stretch capped by Penix winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in an upset win over the previously unbeaten 49ers on Oct. 25.

But in the three games since, the Falcons have scored only 30 points total while averaging 304.3 yards per game. Penix’s struggles — he’s 51-for-98 passing for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions in that span — are a central reason why.

Stefanski wants to ensure the Falcons are creating game plans that are digestible and simple for players to execute. From a player’s perspective, left guard Matthew Bergeron said the offense needs to clean up its technique and general operation after back-to-back weeks of self-inflicted wounds. Defensively, the Falcons are struggling, too. They’ve allowed 69 combined points the past two weeks and gave up a season-worst 461 yards in a 35-13 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. “We need to get this taste out of our mouth,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said, “and get ready for what’s to come, because we’ve got seven games left.” Watts said he’ll “take a deep dive” into the season. He’ll look at what’s gone right, what’s gone wrong and the critiques necessary to improve, which is a common theme across Atlanta’s defense.

“I think we need to take a good look and figure out what we can do better,” defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. said. “This bye week will be good for us because we could do that, have time to evaluate ourselves and look at not what the next guy can do better but what you can do better.”

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates with wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Stefanski will look at the Falcons’ practice plans, too, though he acknowledged the team is limited in some ways by league rules and the calendar. He wants to evaluate the entire organizational process leading into Sunday to improve Atlanta’s odds of maximizing performance. Among the other places the Falcons need to look, receiver Jahan Dotson says, is the mirror. Correct mistakes from the loss to Kansas City. Get healthy. Then make a collective decision that, at 3-7 but only 1½ games behind the Panthers for the NFC South lead, this season’s aspirations are still worth fighting for. “We have the season right in front of us. We have the division right in front of us,” Dotson said. “We have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team, and I think we have the guys in this locker room to make this thing right and finish the season strong and find ourselves in the postseason. “But it’s all about what we want to do, and I know we have enough guys to make this thing right. But yeah, go through this bye week getting healthy looking ourselves in the mirror and fixing the internal things before we can beat our opponents.”