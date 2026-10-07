Atlanta Braves Lack of pitching depth catching up to Braves in NLDS They reset with Chris Sale against Dodgers in Game 3 but still lose. Share Add AJC on Google Braves pitcher Chris Sale walks to the dugout after giving up two home runs to the Dodgers during Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 10 minutes ago

The Braves had a lot riding on lefty Chris Sale against the Dodgers on Tuesday. It was probably too much for any team that wants to be a serious contender to win the World Series. Sale is a fantastic pitcher, but he’s been asked to carry a heavy burden in October. He successfully did it twice against the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. He couldn’t do it in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday. The Braves are facing elimination after the 3-1 loss at Truist Park. Tyler Mahle will start Game 4 on Wednesday. Even if he goes deep in the game and the Braves win, they would likely use another so-called bullpen game for a deciding Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Manager Walt Weiss had to get the most out of a thin pitching staff twice at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. The Braves won once and, after a day off, reset with Sale.

Related Story Chris Sale continues enhancing Braves legacy in postseason Sale worked out of jams in each of the first three innings against the Dodgers, but they scored three runs in the fourth. Andy Pages hit a two-run homer with one out and Freddie Freeman hit a solo shot with two outs. “One bad inning kind of ruined the game,” Sale said. That’s a harsh self-assessment. Braves hitters gave him little help, especially the top of the lineup. Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson combined to go 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and one walk. Baldwin drove in his team’s only run with a groundout against Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Braves catcher Drake Baldwin hits an RBI bases loaded ground out against the Dodgers during Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Sale threw 95 pitches against the Phillies on Wednesday and 21 pitches in a relief appearance two days later. He needed 95 pitches to make it through five innings against the Dodgers.

Weiss said he doesn’t think Sale, 37, hit a wall Tuesday. “He had to work hard to get the outs that he got,” Weiss said. “But he looked like Chris Sale to me.” The Braves will turn to Mahle in Game 4. Weiss said Mahle “changed our rotation” when he joined the Braves before the trade deadline. Mahle was great against the Phillies in the Wild Card Series. Maybe he’ll do the same against the Dodgers. Braves pitching was stretched thin after three games against the Phillies in the Wild Card Series, followed by back-to-back games at Dodger Stadium during the weekend. That’s why winning Game 3 with Sale was crucial. Related Story Freddie Freeman expected the boos in Atlanta. ‘It’s all love.’ The lack of a third quality starter in the postseason behind Sale and Mahle looms large now.

After last season, Anthopoulos identified acquiring a top-tier starter as a priority. He ended up signing Martín Pérez to a minor league deal. Anthopoulos tried again to find a playoff-caliber starter before the trade deadline. He ended up acquiring Mahle from the Giants for expendable reliever Anthony Molina. Those were good moves for the Braves. Mahle and Pérez were effective starters during the season. Mahle has made one good start in the playoffs. Anthopoulos has a knack for getting it right on low-risk, high-reward acquisitions. Related Story 5 stats that define Braves’ NLDS Game 3 loss “Alex and his team, they do a really good job of identifying these types of guys,” Weiss said before Game 3.

Mahle will get another chance to prove his value. The Dodgers present a different kind of challenge than the Phillies. They have several patient hitters in their lineup. Mahle faced the Dodgers in April and held them scoreless over seven innings. “That’s all you can do out there is make pitches,” Mahle said. “I’m not trying to trick them. They know. They’ve seen me. I’m sure they’re going to watch film, whatever. “So, it’s making pitches at the right times. And that’s all you can hope to do.” Related Story Sugiura: Braves again facing tall odds after Game 3 loss Mahle said he felt “a little tweak” before starting the game against the Phillies, but not during it. He said there were also no issues during his bullpen session between starts.