Lack of pitching depth catching up to Braves in NLDS

The Braves had a lot riding on lefty Chris Sale against the Dodgers on Tuesday. It was probably too much for any team that wants to be a serious contender to win the World Series.
Sale is a fantastic pitcher, but he’s been asked to carry a heavy burden in October. He successfully did it twice against the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. He couldn’t do it in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
The Braves are facing elimination after the 3-1 loss at Truist Park. Tyler Mahle will start Game 4 on Wednesday. Even if he goes deep in the game and the Braves win, they would likely use another so-called bullpen game for a deciding Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
Sale worked out of jams in each of the first three innings against the Dodgers, but they scored three runs in the fourth. Andy Pages hit a two-run homer with one out and Freddie Freeman hit a solo shot with two outs.
“One bad inning kind of ruined the game,” Sale said.
That’s a harsh self-assessment. Braves hitters gave him little help, especially the top of the lineup.
Sale threw 95 pitches against the Phillies on Wednesday and 21 pitches in a relief appearance two days later. He needed 95 pitches to make it through five innings against the Dodgers.
Weiss said he doesn’t think Sale, 37, hit a wall Tuesday.
“He had to work hard to get the outs that he got,” Weiss said. “But he looked like Chris Sale to me.”
The Braves will turn to Mahle in Game 4. Weiss said Mahle “changed our rotation” when he joined the Braves before the trade deadline. Mahle was great against the Phillies in the Wild Card Series. Maybe he’ll do the same against the Dodgers.
Braves pitching was stretched thin after three games against the Phillies in the Wild Card Series, followed by back-to-back games at Dodger Stadium during the weekend. That’s why winning Game 3 with Sale was crucial.
Mahle said he felt “a little tweak” before starting the game against the Phillies, but not during it. He said there were also no issues during his bullpen session between starts.
The Braves had bad luck with injuries to pitchers this season. Those setbacks also could fairly be described as predictable. Bryce Elder’s IL stint in September was the first of his career, but the five other injured Braves starters had questions about their health coming into this season.
There is no sure-fire formula for winning in the postseason. But, as the old saying goes, you can never have too much pitching. It’s starting to look like the Braves don’t have enough of it to make it past the Dodgers.
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