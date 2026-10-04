Weiss: ‘We want full-strength Chris Sale’

Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss signals a pitching change against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of Game 3 of a MLB National League Wild Card playoff series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

LOS ANGELES - Braves manager Walt Weiss said that ace Chris Sale wanted to pitch in Sunday night’s Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that Weiss chose to give him more rest in order to pitch Tuesday night’s Game 3 at Truist Park.

“Chris always wants to throw,” Weiss said at a media availability before the game. “Sometimes you have to take it out of their hands because he’d pitch every day if we asked him to. We know our club very well. We know Chris Sale very well.”

The Braves will use a bullpen game instead, giving the start to reliever Ray Kerr, a star of the Game 3 win in the Wild Card Series win over Philadelphia at Truist Park on Thursday.