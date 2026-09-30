Atlanta Braves Grant Holmes — at some point — will pitch in Thursday’s elimination game Braves’ manager Walt Weiss noncommittal on plan for wild-card finale. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes delivers a throw in the fourth inning during the Atlanta Braves vs. the Washington Nationals game at Truist Park, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 40 minutes ago

Walt Weiss, in the minutes following a devastating loss to the Phillies on Wednesday at Truist Park, would not divulge a pitching plan for his Braves’ team Thursday in an elimination game against the Phillies. But the first-year manager did say before Wednesday’s game that Grant Holmes would be “one of the options” and “would certainly be pitching at some point (Thursday).” Why the Braves wouldn’t commit to Holmes starting a do-or-die matchup with a division rival is perplexing, considering the team doesn’t really have any other starting pitchers on the postseason roster. And Holmes said after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Phillies that he wants the ball.

“Absolutely,” Holmes said. “I mean, who wouldn’t?” Holmes went 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA during the regular season. While not the most-dominant member of the Braves’ rotation, he was certainly one of the more consistent. In 27 of his 29 starts, Holmes allowed three earned runs or less. He went 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in August. In four September starts, he had a 1.96 ERA. Yet the Braves tinkered with the idea of using left-handed reliever Ray Kerr to start a game before Holmes comes in from the bullpen — a strategy based on Holmes often struggling when facing a batting order the third time through. That could be the blueprint deployed for Thursday’s game.

“When you use an opener, it’s always matchup oriented,” Weiss said. “You don’t do it just to do it. It has to be the right matchups, the right personnel. But yeah, we used Ray Kerr the other day and (Kerr) is throwing the ball really well for us. So it’s a nice weapon to have with (Kerr).”