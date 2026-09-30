Grant Holmes — at some point — will pitch in Thursday’s elimination game

Walt Weiss, in the minutes following a devastating loss to the Phillies on Wednesday at Truist Park, would not divulge a pitching plan for his Braves’ team Thursday in an elimination game against the Phillies.
But the first-year manager did say before Wednesday’s game that Grant Holmes would be “one of the options” and “would certainly be pitching at some point (Thursday).”
Why the Braves wouldn’t commit to Holmes starting a do-or-die matchup with a division rival is perplexing, considering the team doesn’t really have any other starting pitchers on the postseason roster. And Holmes said after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Phillies that he wants the ball.
“Absolutely,” Holmes said. “I mean, who wouldn’t?”
Holmes went 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA during the regular season. While not the most-dominant member of the Braves’ rotation, he was certainly one of the more consistent.
In 27 of his 29 starts, Holmes allowed three earned runs or less. He went 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in August. In four September starts, he had a 1.96 ERA.
“When you use an opener, it’s always matchup oriented,” Weiss said. “You don’t do it just to do it. It has to be the right matchups, the right personnel. But yeah, we used Ray Kerr the other day and (Kerr) is throwing the ball really well for us. So it’s a nice weapon to have with (Kerr).”
Holmes has never pitched in the postseason since making his MLB debut with the Braves in 2024 after a long career in the minor leagues. The closest thing he had to a postseason experience, he said, was on the final day of the regular season in 2024 when he pitched the second game of a doubleheader to help the Braves reach the playoffs.
Now he’ll be needed more than ever, in one way or another, with Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez and Reynaldo López on the injured list, and JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver having not made the postseason roster.
“Say I do go out there (Thursday), I’m gonna go out there and do my best. That’s all I can do,” Holmes said. “They give me the ball, I’m gonna be ready.”