Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman expected the boos in Atlanta. ‘It’s all love.’ It was his first postseason affair at Truist Park since the 2021 World Series. Share Add AJC on Google Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after recording the final out against the Braves during Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 44 minutes ago

Freddie Freeman returned to Truist Park for a postseason game for the first time Tuesday, homering in his Dodgers’ 3-1 victory that puts the Braves one loss from elimination. It was Freeman’s first postseason affair in Atlanta since Game 5 of the 2021 World Series. He was loudly booed in each at-bat, a stark difference from the usual cheers he receives during his first at-bat of the night in regular season games. “I’ve got a gray uniform on, I expect boos,” Freeman said after the game. “It’s OK. Like I’ve always said, I’ve enjoyed my 12 years in the (Braves) organization, the big leagues, 15 overall. It’s a great place to play. They pack the house out. I’ve had wonderful experiences with the white uniform on here, and I loved every second of it. I get it. This is a game. We’re trying to win the game. They want to win it for their team.

“When you get on the field, you really don’t really hear anything because it’s so loud. It’s just noise. I would be surprised if they cheered me in October. So it’s OK. It’s all love. I still love everybody here and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.” Related Story Recap from Dodgers’ win over Braves in Game 3 of NLDS Freeman would’ve had two homers if utilityman Mauricio Dubón hadn’t robbed him of one earlier in the night. But Freeman nevertheless has gone deep twice in this series. If the Braves’ season ends this week, he’ll have been a significant reason why. It’s been five years since Freeman’s shocking departure in free agency. His exit and ensuing return as a visitor later that summer were as emotional as any professional athlete has experienced in recent memory. But that was a long time ago, especially in sports years. The Braves have thrived with Matt Olson at first base while Freeman has won consecutive championships with Los Angeles. Both players are playing in their home regions.

Freeman’s legacy with the Braves was cemented before he left. He won the 2021 World Series after sticking with the club through a rebuild. He won the 2020 National League MVP. He played with so many illustrious Braves from Chipper Jones to Ronald Acuña Jr. He was there for the closing of Turner Field and the opening of Truist (then SunTrust) Park. He’s among the most decorated players in franchise history.