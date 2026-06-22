MLB Mauricio Dubón hopes to remain with Braves, says he’s open to extension talks The utility man has played shortstop, third base, left field and center field. He’s hitting .354 with runners in scoring position. The Braves’ Mauricio Dubón — pictured hitting an RBI single in the 10th inning against the Nationals on May 22 — came to Atlanta in an offseason trade with the Astros for Nick Allen. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 14 minutes ago Share

Mauricio Dubón’s debut season with the Braves has gone swimmingly; so much so that it’s fair to wonder if he’s establishing himself as part of the franchise’s long-term foundation. Dubón told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’d be interested if the Braves wanted to eventually discuss extending his contract. He’s scheduled to be a free agent this winter. “I waited six years for this (opportunity with the Braves),” he said. “If they come and offer something, and it makes sense for me and my family, we’re open to hear it. It is what it is at some point. I feel like I’ve put myself in a good position, but whatever happens, happens. I’d love to stay here, man. But, like I say, it’s a business.”

Dubón is perhaps the most adored Braves utility man since Martín Prado (2006-12). His ability to cover every position and his propensity for timely hits have made him immediately embraced during a season in which the Braves have steadily been among baseball’s best clubs. He’s played shortstop, third base, left field and center field thus far. He’s hitting .354 with runners in scoring position (23-for-65). He has a .937 OPS in 114 plate appearances with men on base. He’s hitting .382 with two outs and runners in scoring position (13-for-34), producing 23 RBIs. He’s hitting .299 with a .911 OPS when his team is trailing (97 plate appearances). It’s obvious Dubón is the best shortstop on the team, even though his $6.1 million salary pales in comparison to Ha-Seong Kim’s $20 million. His greatest value, though, isn’t that. It’s his capability to move around. The team considers him invaluable insurance for injuries. Consider he’s also been the quintessential teammate, serving his multifaceted role with evident selflessness. He’s an extravert, someone who’s relatable for every teammate regardless of status, age or background.

Dubón, who turns 32 next month, has long been an unheralded contributor (“Oh yeah,” he said in agreement with that sentiment). The Braves are his fourth employer, but Dubón’s value wasn’t truly noticed until his tenure with Houston from 2022 through 2025. He won two Gold Gloves and was part of the 2022 World Series champions.

“It’s pretty cool to get recognition,” he said. “I’ve always been in the back, just doing everything and some people taking credit for everything. But I have two Gold Gloves now and a World Series.” The Astros were set to nontender Dubón last winter as his projected salary rose to around $6 million. Houston dealt him to the Braves for light-hitting infielder Nick Allen, a swap that should already be considered one of president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ finer moves. “I knew the Braves were among the teams who were trying to get me,” Dubón said. “I knew they were trying to make something happen earlier that year, too. But when I got here, it was pretty cool. Since spring training, I knew there was going to be something great here.” Dubón said Houston will always be special to him and his family for giving him an opportunity. He stays in touch with his old teammates, even talking with Astros MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez “every day.” He says he understood the financial motivation for Houston to cut ties with him. The Astros’ business decision led to the Braves’ shrewd roster decision. Houston has floundered to the point outsiders have discussed their need for a rebuild. The Braves, meanwhile, are fielding one of their best teams over the past decade.

Dubón credits new Braves manager Walt Weiss for allowing him freedom to simply play his best without overthinking what he “needs” to do. The clubhouse environment has played a part, as it often has for journeymen who’ve contributed when passing through Atlanta. And this import is playing an important role in helping make the Braves’ culture what it’s been. It would then seem a logical multiyear pairing. The Braves haven’t approached Dubón about an extension — it’s a bit early for that — but it’d behoove them to secure him beyond this campaign. Dubón doesn’t feel like a passerby; he has been a perfect fit. There are myriad versatile players who fill this role across the sport; there aren’t many, if any, who excel at it as Dubón does. It’s worth noting Dubón is represented by Alignd Sports Agency, which also serves Braves third baseman Austin Riley — and that means the agency has a working relationship with Anthopoulos that includes negotiating the largest contract in franchise history. “For sure, definitely (I could see him here for more seasons),” Riley said. “That ‘position’ he plays — he plays them all — that role he’s playing where he can bounce around. He can play center field, shortstop, two premier positions in our game, and then bounce over to left, to right. I’m sure he could play second or first. He’s played a couple innings at third. Get him some catcher’s gear, he’d probably do plenty fine back there.

“From a manager’s standpoint, from a team’s standpoint, it’s tough to replace that. When guys go down across the course of a season, to have a guy you know you can plug in there and not have to worry about, says a lot. I think he’s a good mix in the clubhouse with Ozzie (Albies), with Ronald (Acuña), with all of us. He’s been very valuable to us. Not to mention the late-inning clutch hits. You want that.” Fans who adore Dubón will surely be pleased to know it’s mutual. He tunes out the social media madness during the season, but he feels the love in Truist Park. He constantly tells family and friends visiting how special the atmosphere is. He says it’s the most “intimidating” stadium to play in as a visitor. As for being part of the home team: “It’s the most fun stadium I’ve played in,” he said. “I love the fans. It’s fun having the fans’ support. … I want to play playoff baseball here.” He also admits it’s OK that he’s not yet overly recognizable outside Battery Avenue yet. “I think fans know when they see me playing, but I don’t think they know when I’m outside and everything, which is good in a sense,” he said. “I get to be a little incognito with my wife and my kid and everything.” Dubón is on track for his most valuable season. Perhaps he’d want to test his value on the free agent market should his performance continue at this rate, although a looming lockout — and potential financial changes to the sport’s fabric — creates an uncertainty for those without contracts. But this would be Dubón’s first true opportunity to earn a deal reflective of his value.