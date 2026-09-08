Bryce Elder to be placed on IL

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder delivers to a New York Mets batter during the first inning at Truist Park, Monday, August 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Braves’ pitcher Bryce Elder will be placed on the injured list after having knee surgery, Braves manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday.

Weiss said Elder flew from Philadelphia, where the Braves finished a four-game series with the Giants, on Monday to Dallas. There, he had a procedure done Tuesday to have bone fragments removed that have been causing discomfort in his right knee.

Elder’s recovery is supposed to last 3-4 weeks. The Braves (85-69) have just 18 games and three weeks remaining in the regular season.

“He felt like that this was his best chance to maybe be a factor in the postseason,” Weiss said. “Because the other way he probably wasn’t going to. He downplayed it, it’s just the way athletes think. He thought he could pitch through it and he’s been dealing with it. He tried to fight through it and he got to a point where he couldn’t really do it anymore.”