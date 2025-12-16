Atlanta Braves Braves re-sign Ha-Seong Kim, addressing shortstop need Kim was perhaps the best pure shortstop on the market. Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves have their shortstop, re-signing veteran Ha-Seong Kim, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. It continues an aggressive offseason in which the team has tackled nearly all its glaring needs. Kim is returning on a one-year, $20 million deal, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, who was first to report the signing.

Kim, 30, joined the Braves via waiver claim in September. The team wanted to see how he fit ahead of his potential free agency this winter. He hit .253/.316/.368 while playing solid defense in 24 games. Notably, he proved an ideal clubhouse fit. It was a strong ending to an otherwise lost season for Kim, who endured multiple stints on the injured list with the Rays. He had a late start to the year after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, then suffered a calf strain upon his return. He was twice sidelined due to back injuries. Kim was worth 15.1 bWAR from 2021-24 with the Padres. He has a track record suggesting that last season was a blip on the radar due to injuries. He proved he was healthy in Atlanta, which led to the easy decision for him and agent Scott Boras to decline his $16 million player option.

Kim was perhaps the best pure shortstop on the market. The consensus top free-agent shortstop, Bo Bichette, might eventually need to move off the position due to defensive limitations. Kim was also more likely to come at a lower price.

Indeed, Kim reportedly secured a raise in opting out, though he didn’t get the long-term security Boras clients have often received after opting out. However, Kim will have the chance to play a full season healthy in what he expects to be a winning situation, which could position him for a sizable contract next year. This is a boon for the Braves, who’ve said from the beginning they wanted to retain Kim. They felt his monthlong stint with the club was a successful trial period and they hoped it’d lead to more. It will: Kim was perhaps the best pure shortstop on the market. Utilityman Mauricio Dubon, who would’ve started if Kim hadn’t returned, now becomes a valuable depth piece. The Braves also signed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski last week, another boost to their offense and optionality. Yastrzemski enables the team to more easily use a starting outfielder as a designated hitter to give that player’s legs a rest. Kim is the latest acquisition in a busy offseason for president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. He also re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias and added All-Star reliever Robert Suarez. After the Braves did little last winter – and received ample criticism after missing the postseason for the first time since 2017 – they’ve moved aggressively to improve. Shortstop was the team’s worst position last season. Nick Allen was a superb defender, but the team couldn’t afford his poor offense. That led to the Kim waiver claim. For almost the entirety of last season, the conversation centered on the Braves needing to add a shortstop moving forward.