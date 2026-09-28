Four role players who could deliver for Braves in postseason

The less-heralded players often shine in October. The Braves especially know this after their 2021 championship run was largely orchestrated by non-All-Stars and relievers.
With the postseason here, we present four players who feel like candidates to draw national applause for the Braves:
Reliever Didier Fuentes
When Fuentes has his “big” playoff moment — striking out a former MVP, stranded the bases loaded, logging two scoreless innings while combing through the middle of an order — the country will learn what those of us down here already know: The youngster is a budding star.
Fuentes is such an obvious postseason weapon for this team that it feels like cheating to have him listed here. He’s been dynamic all season and held up well despite his unprecedented major league workload. There might be a massive audience that learns who he is in the coming weeks.
The 21-year-old finished with a 2.45 ERA in 58 games. He struck out 92 hitters in 73⅓ innings.
Shortstop/utility Mauricio Dubón
This might be another easy pick to Braves fans. Doesn’t it just feel like Dubón will have a clutch hit that decides a game? He’s routinely delivered in those spots in 2026. He’s become a fan favorite and an invaluable clubhouse presence along the way.
The Braves will need Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Michael Harris and, yes, Austin Riley to do their part if they’re going to win the pennant. They’re going to need some role players to come through, too, and Dubón is the guy for that.
Right-hander Grant Holmes
Holmes has a case as the most underappreciated Braves player of the season (3.44 ERA in 31 games). And now, because of recent rotation injuries, he becomes an even more important figure in this mix.
Holmes has been reliable the entire season. There’s a blueprint for using him in a postseason setting: Opponents have a .590 OPS against him the first time through the lineup. That number leaps to .886 when hitters see him for the second time.
Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle will start the first two games of a series. The Braves will have to make decisions from there, but Holmes looks aligned to play a sizable role, especially with Bryce Elder and Martín Pérez sidelined.
Reliever Dylan Dodd
We’re loading up on pitchers here, but it’s mostly because the Braves’ lineup is pretty well recognized. Among those likely unfamiliar to a national crowd: Dylan Dodd, the starter-turned-reliever who’s enjoyed a breakthrough.
Dodd owns a 2.54 ERA in 48 games, posting 53 strikeouts against 14 walks (45⅓ innings). Manager Walt Weiss trusts him in high-leverage spots. Like Fuentes, it’s easy to envision Dodd recording some key outs here. He’ll be a pivotal contributor if the Braves need to use a bullpen game and/or have a quick hook with Holmes.