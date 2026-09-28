Four role players who could deliver for Braves in postseason

Dylan Dodd will be a pivotal contributor if the Braves need to use a bullpen game and/or have a quick hook with a starting pitcher. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

Three pitchers and a utility infielder might be the ones getting the applause.

Three pitchers and a utility infielder might be the ones getting the applause.

The less-heralded players often shine in October. The Braves especially know this after their 2021 championship run was largely orchestrated by non-All-Stars and relievers.

With the postseason here, we present four players who feel like candidates to draw national applause for the Braves:

Reliever Didier Fuentes

When Fuentes has his “big” playoff moment — striking out a former MVP, stranded the bases loaded, logging two scoreless innings while combing through the middle of an order — the country will learn what those of us down here already know: The youngster is a budding star.

Fuentes is such an obvious postseason weapon for this team that it feels like cheating to have him listed here. He’s been dynamic all season and held up well despite his unprecedented major league workload. There might be a massive audience that learns who he is in the coming weeks.