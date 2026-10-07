Atlanta Braves

5 stats that define Braves’ NLDS Game 3 loss

A statistical breakdown of key numbers from Tuesday’s matchup.
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Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Dodgers batter during Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Dodgers batter during Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Ken Sugiura
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50 minutes ago

Attempting to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series, the Braves were unsuccessful, losing 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

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A statistical look inside the game:

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