5 stats that define Braves’ NLDS Game 3 loss

Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Dodgers batter during Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Braves again facing tall odds after Game 3 loss, which won’t faze them

Attempting to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series, the Braves were unsuccessful, losing 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

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