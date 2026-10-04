Atlanta Braves Braves could turn to Chris Sale for third time in six days Lefty ace started Tuesday, closed Thursday and is option to start Sunday against Dodgers. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a MLB National League Wild Card playoff series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 54 minutes ago

Chris Sale may need to be the savior again. For the third time in six days, the Braves could ask their left-handed ace to give them a chance to win in the playoffs. Sale did it Tuesday with 6 1/3 strong innings in a 5-3 win over the Phillies. He did it Thursday by getting the final four outs to clinch the National League wild-card series. Now, after totaling 116 pitches in those two outings, Sale may take the ball at 5 p.m. local time at Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers will try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Related Story Braves can’t survive this bullpen game, lose 5-3 to Dodgers Braves manager Walt Weiss was noncommittal Saturday morning about naming Sale the Sunday starter. He remained that way after Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers. “We still haven’t decided yet. We’ll have some conversations about this. So, not sure who’s going to start. That’s where we’re at right now,” Weiss said postgame. Sunday’s game is not necessarily a must-win, but it’s about as close to being one without meeting the definition. The Dodgers used only four relievers in Saturday’s victory, one of which (Evan Phillips) threw only 12 pitches in the ninth inning. And they have another Cy Young Award-winning lefty, Blake Snell, on the docket for Sunday’s start.

Sale, who declined to comment to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Saturday’s game, would give the Braves — on paper, anyway — the best chance to match Snell’s ability.

“A lot of it comes down to how Chris Sale is feeling. The deciding factor is always going to be how (Sale) is feeling,” Weiss said Saturday morning. “When we came in the other night (Thursday), the first words out of his mouth were ‘I feel amazing.’ If he were to come in (Sunday) morning and say ‘I feel amazing,’ there’s a chance he pitches (Sunday).” Related Story It’s possible: How the Braves can upset the Dodgers in NLDS There are some other options. Grant Holmes, a starter during the regular season, pitched two innings of relief and threw 28 pitches Thursday. The Braves could throw a third bullpen game in as many contests — Ray Kerr, Robert Suárez, Raisel Iglesias and Dylan Lee all did not pitch Saturday. Rookie right-hander JR Ritchie, a starter, was also unused. The Braves could risk leaving Sale for Tuesday’s third game of the series at Truist Park and have Tyler Mahle start Game 4 on Wednesday — if there is a Game 4. Weiss also somewhat scoffed at the idea that Sale pitching Sunday is mandatory.