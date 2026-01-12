Georgia Bulldogs Where Georgia roster stands ahead of transfer portal, draft deadlines Bulldogs awaiting word from key players as deadline is Wednesday to declare for NFL draft and Friday for portal. Georgia running back Nate Frazier (center) — pictured with Cash Jones during the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 — is considering entering the transfer portal ahead of Friday's deadline. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It’s been a busy month for Kirby Smart, as the Georgia coach tries to piece together his roster for the 2026 season. This week will bring some relief for Smart, as there are deadlines for both the transfer portal and the NFL draft.

RELATED Latest Georgia transfer portal additions give real boost to 2026 roster The transfer portal will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday after opening Jan. 2. This will be the only time this offseason the transfer portal is open. To date, Georgia has had 12 players depart the program via the transfer portal. The biggest name to leave was junior defensive back Joenel Aguero, who started 12 games for the Bulldogs last season. He’s already found his next school, as he will play for Ole Miss in 2026. The Rebels ended Georgia’s season in the College Football Playoff and host Georgia on Nov. 7 next season. While double-digit portal losses may not be ideal to some, Georgia actually has been able to retain more of its roster than its SEC counterparts. Only Ole Miss has had fewer players exit its program to this point, as the Rebels have had 10 players announce their intentions to leave. But there is still time for those numbers to change.

Georgia saw this weekend how fluid the transfer portal can be, as there were multiple reports that running back Nate Frazier was considering entering the transfer portal. That has not happened yet, and all indications are that Frazier will be a part of the 2026 team.

As the Frazier drama shows, it will be a nervy few days until the transfer portal closes for Smart as he tries to keep this Georgia roster together. The transfer portal has not been a one-way street for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have made five additions to this point. The Bulldogs added wide receiver Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech. Canion is the lone offensive addition to this point, as the Bulldogs added Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams, USC cornerback Braylon Conley, East Carolina safety Ja’Marley Riddle and Clemson safety Khalil Barnes. Given that Georgia has lost five defensive backs to the transfer portal, it’s of little surprise the Bulldogs have targeted the position for additions. As for Canion and Williams, Georgia saw wide receiver Zachariah Branch and defensive lineman Christen Miller declare for the NFL draft, creating holes in the roster. Any further transfer portal additions may come in part because of NFL draft decisions. Two key pieces who have yet to announce their plans are offensive tackles Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene. Freeling’s NFL draft stock is higher than that of Greene’s, as the latter has battled injury during his Georgia career.

RELATED The 2026 NFL draft decisions that Georgia football needs to monitor Freeling and Greene have until Wednesday to declare for the draft. In addition to Branch and Miller, inside linebacker CJ Allen has declared for the draft. Linebacker Raylen Wilson, defensive linemen Gabe Harris and Xzavier McLeod and kicker Peyton Woodring have all announced their plans to return to Georgia for another year. In the event one or both of Greene or Freeling depart for the NFL, Georgia could use the transfer portal to try and fill what would be a large need at offensive tackle. Top backup Bo Hughley has entered the transfer portal, leaving Georgia with few proven options at offensive tackle for the 2026 season. To this point, Georgia should still have one of the more talented rosters in the 2026 college football season. Smart has done his best to retain talent on the Georgia roster, while filling anticipated needs.