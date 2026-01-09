What former North Oconee standout Khalil Barnes brings as transfer to UGA

“The thing that I will remember the most is his infectious attitude,” said Tyler Aurandt, his former high school coach at North Oconee. “That’s not any one story. That’s just who he is. You’re always going to get a smile from him. … Whatever it is that may have been bothering him, he was going to find a way to overcome it and rise above it and just infect the people around him.”

“That’s probably my best memory of him. Of how he impacted the guys he played with, but also the people in our school building and in our community.”

Barnes, who made the 2021 and 2022 AJC 4A All-State team including defensive player of the year honors in 2022, jumped into the Clemson starting lineup his freshman year at the nickel spot. The Freshman All-American had three interceptions that season and came up with a huge scoop-and-score against South Carolina. He racked up 61 tackles and snatched four interceptions in 2024.

That calls to mind his North Oconee days. During his senior year, he had a standout opener against rival Oconee County, pulling down three interceptions while adding another pick on a two-point attempt. The Bainbridge playoff game in his junior year was another highlight

“They had (former Georgia DB) Smoke Bouie,” Aurandt said. “I think the third or fourth play of the game, he’s at running back. We run ‘Power’ with him and he goes 75 yards to the house and outruns everybody on their defense, including Smoke Bouie. That run, I think, gave the rest of our team a lot of confidence that we were able to play with a team like that, which had a lot of success.”

