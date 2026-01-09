UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

What former North Oconee standout Khalil Barnes brings as transfer to UGA

Former Clemson Tiger brings playmaking to the secondary.
It is unlikely that anyone will generate the same fan response as Khalil Barnes (right) did with his introductory post on X, which included a photo of himself as a young kid in a Georgia sweatshirt. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022)
It is unlikely that anyone will generate the same fan response as Khalil Barnes (right) did with his introductory post on X, which included a photo of himself as a young kid in a Georgia sweatshirt. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022)
By
7 minutes ago

Khalil Barnes was the first transfer portal commit for Georgia this cycle.

While the Bulldogs will continue to add pieces, it is unlikely that any will generate the same fan response as the former 3-star safety did with his introductory post on X, which included a photo of himself as a young kid in a Georgia sweatshirt.

If there’s one takeaway about Barnes, it is that he makes a great first impression.

RELATED
Georgia lands first transfer portal commitment in Clemson defensive back Khalil Barnes

“The thing that I will remember the most is his infectious attitude,” said Tyler Aurandt, his former high school coach at North Oconee. “That’s not any one story. That’s just who he is. You’re always going to get a smile from him. … Whatever it is that may have been bothering him, he was going to find a way to overcome it and rise above it and just infect the people around him.”

“That’s probably my best memory of him. Of how he impacted the guys he played with, but also the people in our school building and in our community.”

Barnes, who made the 2021 and 2022 AJC 4A All-State team including defensive player of the year honors in 2022, jumped into the Clemson starting lineup his freshman year at the nickel spot. The Freshman All-American had three interceptions that season and came up with a huge scoop-and-score against South Carolina. He racked up 61 tackles and snatched four interceptions in 2024.

That calls to mind his North Oconee days. During his senior year, he had a standout opener against rival Oconee County, pulling down three interceptions while adding another pick on a two-point attempt. The Bainbridge playoff game in his junior year was another highlight

“They had (former Georgia DB) Smoke Bouie,” Aurandt said. “I think the third or fourth play of the game, he’s at running back. We run ‘Power’ with him and he goes 75 yards to the house and outruns everybody on their defense, including Smoke Bouie. That run, I think, gave the rest of our team a lot of confidence that we were able to play with a team like that, which had a lot of success.”

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (left) tackles Furman running back Ben Croasdale on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)
Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (left) tackles Furman running back Ben Croasdale on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)
RELATED
Georgia pulls wide receiver Isiah Canion from rival Georgia Tech

What is Georgia getting in Khalil Barnes?

“The kid will always bet on himself,” Aurandt said. “He’s very confident and believes in himself. I know he felt like he needed a fresh start. He has some goals and aspirations, and he felt that if he got in the portal, there were some things that probably could’ve helped him move forward that he felt very strongly about.”

“Having the conversation with him before he got into the portal, he knew exactly why he wanted to go and what he wanted.”

North Oconee played Barnes everywhere.

“It was more like what he didn’t play,” Aurandt said. “Punt returner. Kick returner. Safety some. Corner. Wideout. Running back. Wildcat quarterback. He basically played everything except linebacker and the line of scrimmage.”

Aurandt went on to explain how Barnes is a fiend for preparation and development. It was a big part of his decision-making at the college ranks.

And while there is excitement around his return to the Athens area, Aurandt said Barnes wasn’t promised anything by Georgia.

“There’s no guarantee,” he said. “You’re taking a chance and you’re betting on yourself.”

Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes racked up 61 tackles and snatched four interceptions in 2024. Barnes was the first transfer portal commit for Georgia this cycle. (Gary McCullough/AP 2024)
Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes racked up 61 tackles and snatched four interceptions in 2024. Barnes was the first transfer portal commit for Georgia this cycle. (Gary McCullough/AP 2024)
RELATED
Linebacker Raylen Wilson announces he’ll return to Georgia for 2026 season

Khalil Barnes: Rewinding the Clemson years

In breaking down Barnes’ time at Clemson, TigersIllustrated.com beat writer Larry Williams noted that had an “excellent” freshman season, but struggled after moving from nickel to safety.

Williams said Barnes was held in high regard by first-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen prior to the 2025 season. A hamstring injury during August camp hindered what Barnes was able to accomplish.

Williams used the term “incomplete” to describe Barnes’ time at Clemson.

“Just given how much promise he showed his freshman year,” Williams said. “Just right off the bat. But some of that was beyond his control with the injury. I don’t think that was his only injury while he was here. He was part of a secondary that just really struggled.”

Barnes bounced around the secondary in a utility role this year. He got some time at nickel and was in line to start as a senior.

“The biggest question I have about Khalil is less attitude and more physicality,” Williams said. “Especially going to Georgia’s program, where mental and physical toughness are valued. Kirby (Smart) probably loses sleep over that every day.”

“Just when you are used to seeing Georgia and the way they hit. Point of attack type stuff. That was an issue for Khalil. Particularly his junior season. That would be the biggest question. Can he hit? Can he transform himself in that way?”

RELATED
Key Georgia offensive lineman enters transfer portal

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

More Stories

The Latest

Dan Lanning CFP Semifinal at the 2026 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Joint Head Coaches Press Conference

Lessons learned from Kirby Smart in play for Oregon in Peach Bowl showdown with Indiana

Georgia makes another addition in the defensive backfield, lands USC transfer

Georgia pulls wide receiver Isiah Canion from rival Georgia Tech

Keep Reading

Georgia makes another addition in the defensive backfield, lands USC transfer

How much better has Georgia played in rematches with Kirby Smart? A lot.

Georgia pulls wide receiver Isiah Canion from rival Georgia Tech

Featured

aajc 122025 steve selig

What the $245M refinance of a Midtown office tower signals for Atlanta

Report: Fulton’s past harms to Black residents are worth billions

Stacey Abrams rules out 2026 bid for Georgia governor