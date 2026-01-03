Top Georgia defensive lineman declares for 2026 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced his future plans: he will be moving on to the NFL.
Miller shared the announcement on his social media accounts.
Miller, who earned his degree from Georgia this winter, bypassed the NFL draft last season to return to Georgia.
The fourth-year defensive tackle from Ellenwood, Georgia, had 23 tackles this season, with 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
He was the centerpiece of a defensive line that finished fourth in the country, per Pro Football Focus. That is despite being the oldest player in the room and one of three players with any real playing experience.
“He’s meant a lot. Take out the program, Christen’s meant a lot to me,” Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott said of Miller prior to the Sugar Bowl. “I made a promise to his mom, Jen, his dad, Eugene — two people I love — to see him get his degree in four years and then become one of our leaders of our group and the team. For me, it’s been just inspiring to just be able to see one of the guys like him who loves Georgia be able to come in and do everything he wanted and still feel like he’s underachieved. So it’s been great, man, just seeing his growth mentally and physically.”
Miller helped lead a young Georgia defensive line that should be one of the strengths of the team next year. Miller was one of only three players in the group who are draft-eligible, with Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod being the other two. Neither have announced their plans yet.
Georgia has seen defensive lineman Jordan Thomas enter the transfer portal. The Bulldogs did sign five defensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle, led by 4-star prospects PJ Dean and Valdin Sone.
Players have until Jan. 14 to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23.