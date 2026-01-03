Georgia Bulldogs Top Georgia defensive lineman declares for 2026 NFL Draft Christen Miller had 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season. Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller reacts during a break in the action during the second half against Charlotte in their NCAA game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced his future plans: he will be moving on to the NFL. Miller shared the announcement on his social media accounts.

Miller, who earned his degree from Georgia this winter, bypassed the NFL draft last season to return to Georgia. The fourth-year defensive tackle from Ellenwood, Georgia, had 23 tackles this season, with 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was the centerpiece of a defensive line that finished fourth in the country, per Pro Football Focus. That is despite being the oldest player in the room and one of three players with any real playing experience.

RELATED Christen Miller welcomes ‘burden’ of being Georgia’s best defensive lineman “He’s meant a lot. Take out the program, Christen’s meant a lot to me,” Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott said of Miller prior to the Sugar Bowl. “I made a promise to his mom, Jen, his dad, Eugene — two people I love — to see him get his degree in four years and then become one of our leaders of our group and the team. For me, it’s been just inspiring to just be able to see one of the guys like him who loves Georgia be able to come in and do everything he wanted and still feel like he’s underachieved. So it’s been great, man, just seeing his growth mentally and physically.”