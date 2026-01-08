Georgia makes another addition in the defensive backfield, lands USC transfer

The Bulldogs have made another addition via the transfer portal, landing University of Southern California transfer Braylon Conley.
Conley will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and should provide depth at the cornerback position.
Conley made the announcement on social media.
Conley has ties to Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who previously coached at USC. Conley appeared in nine games this season, picking up 14 tackles and forcing a fumble.
Georgia will see cornerback Daylen Everette move on to the NFL, as his career in Athens has come to a close. Georgia saw cornerback Ondre Evans enter the transfer portal and land at N.C. State.
The Bulldogs will bring back cornerbacks Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones, who both played significant snaps for Georgia this past season. The two are expected to start for the Bulldogs moving forward.
Georgia also has Dominick Kelly and Jontae Gilbert at the position. The Bulldogs signed six defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris expected to help at cornerback. Both were rated among the top 100 overall prospects in the class.
Georgia has now had 10 players enter the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have secured the services of Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes, who is expected to play safety for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Isiah Canion also committed to Georgia on Thursday.
The transfer portal will remain open until Jan. 16.