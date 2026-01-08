Georgia Bulldogs Georgia makes another addition in the defensive backfield, lands USC transfer Braylon Conley has ties to Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who used to coach at USC. Southern California cornerback Braylon Conley (right) tackles Northwestern wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The Bulldogs have made another addition via the transfer portal, landing University of Southern California transfer Braylon Conley. Conley will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and should provide depth at the cornerback position.

Conley made the announcement on social media. Conley has ties to Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who previously coached at USC. Conley appeared in nine games this season, picking up 14 tackles and forcing a fumble. Georgia will see cornerback Daylen Everette move on to the NFL, as his career in Athens has come to a close. Georgia saw cornerback Ondre Evans enter the transfer portal and land at N.C. State.