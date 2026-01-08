UGA Logo
Georgia pulls wide receiver Isiah Canion from rival Georgia Tech

Canion, who confirmed the announcement on social media, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion had a productive 2025 season for the Yellow Jackets, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia has made another addition in the transfer portal, landing wide receiver Isiah Canion.

The Bulldogs landed Canion at the expense of rival Georgia Tech, where Canion spent the past two seasons.

Canion confirmed the announcement on social media. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wide receiver was a position of need for Georgia in the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs will lose six of their top seven pass catchers from this past season. Zachariah Branch entered the 2026 NFL draft, while Dillon Bell, Colbie Young and Noah Thomas exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Canion had a productive 2025 season for the Yellow Jackets, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Against Georgia on Nov. 28, Canion caught four passes for 54 yards.

At 6-foot-4, Canion gives Georgia the type of big-bodied outside receiver the Bulldogs had in Thomas and Young this past season.

Canion was high school teammates with current Georgia players Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins at Warner Robins High School.

Georgia previously landed Clemson safety Khalil Barnes via the transfer portal.

Canion joins a wide receiver group that will heavily lean on unproven players. Talyn Taylor, Sacovie White-Helton, Landon Roldan and CJ Wiley all are primed for larger roles next season.

London Humphreys is the only returning Georgia receiver who had more than 10 catches this season. He caught 18 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

By transferring to Georgia, Canion will face his former team Nov. 28 at Sanford Stadium.

Players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal.

Georgia’s 2025 season came to an end following a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football transfer portal moves

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

