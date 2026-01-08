Georgia pulls wide receiver Isiah Canion from rival Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion had a productive 2025 season for the Yellow Jackets, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Canion, who confirmed the announcement on social media, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Bulldogs landed Canion at the expense of rival Georgia Tech, where Canion spent the past two seasons .

Georgia has made another addition in the transfer portal, landing wide receiver Isiah Canion.

Wide receiver was a position of need for Georgia in the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs will lose six of their top seven pass catchers from this past season. Zachariah Branch entered the 2026 NFL draft, while Dillon Bell, Colbie Young and Noah Thomas exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Canion had a productive 2025 season for the Yellow Jackets, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Against Georgia on Nov. 28, Canion caught four passes for 54 yards.