Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Raylen Wilson announces he’ll return to Georgia for 2026 season ‘Still got business to handle here,’ he says. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson walks off the field after the team's 35-14 win against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson has made his future plans known, returning to Georgia for his senior season. Wilson has been a three-year starter for Georgia after signing as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Georgia had already seen junior linebacker CJ Allen declare for the 2026 NFL draft.

Wilson made his announcement on social media. “Still got business to handle here,” Wilson said in an Instagram post that announced he would be returning to Georgia. RELATED CJ Allen the latest Georgia Bulldog to announce his 2026 NFL Draft plans Wilson finished third on the team in tackles with 74. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the season as well, teaming with Allen to form one of the best linebacker duos in the country. As the group’s senior leader, Wilson will spearhead what should be a stout Georgia front seven. The Bulldogs finished the season fourth nationally in run defense.

In his time at Georgia, Wilson has been extremely durable, playing 40 out of 42 career games. He is from Tallahassee, Florida, and emerged as a key and vocal leader for the Bulldogs during the 2025 season.