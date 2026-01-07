Linebacker Raylen Wilson announces he’ll return to Georgia for 2026 season

Wilson finished third on the team in tackles with 74. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the season as well, teaming with Allen to form one of the best linebacker duos in the country.
As the group’s senior leader, Wilson will spearhead what should be a stout Georgia front seven. The Bulldogs finished the season fourth nationally in run defense.
In his time at Georgia, Wilson has been extremely durable, playing 40 out of 42 career games. He is from Tallahassee, Florida, and emerged as a key and vocal leader for the Bulldogs during the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs are set to bring back Chris Cole and Justin Williams, along with promising freshmen Zayden Walker and AJ Kruah. Bringing back Wilson should give Georgia one of the best linebacker groups in the country again under Glenn Schumann.
Georgia signed 4-star prospect Nick Abrams and 3-star prospects Elijah Littlejohn and Terrence Penick in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
