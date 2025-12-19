Georgia Tech Brent Key knows what Georgia Tech football ‘is gonna look like next year’ Third-year coach dealing with staff departures, transfer portal losses. Georgia Tech coach Brent Key looks on during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Boston. (Mark Stockwell/AP)

The popular internet meme commonly referred to as, “This is fine,” features a hat-wearing hound dog sipping coffee while the room around it is set ablaze. Georgia Tech fans can relate, having watched three primary assistant coaches take jobs elsewhere this month while quarterback Aaron Philo, the presumed starter for the 2026 season, announced his plan is to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal in January.

Tech coach Brent Key is unfazed by all the recent developments. “I have a pretty good idea of what this is gonna look like next year,” Key said Thursday on 680 The Fan. The next month or two arguably could be the most impactful of Key’s young tenure at his alma mater. He needs to hire an offensive coordinator and ride with one of the quarterbacks currently on his roster or shop for one in the transfer portal — and bat at an All-Star clip in free-agency signings in order to take his program to a championship level. No easy tasks by any stretch.

“I know exactly what I want the program to look like,” Key said. “And I know exactly the right fits for the staffing and player acquisition, which is part of it. My job as the head coach is to improve the talent on the roster and improve the talent in the coaching staff every year. You stay the same you’re going backwards. Everybody’s working to improve, to get better.”

A 13th game to finish the 2025 season for the Yellow Jackets has almost become an afterthought with all the side action. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has departed to take the same position at Florida, a move that made national headlines. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie and offensive line coach Geep Wade left for Virginia Tech and Nebraska, respectively, giving the outside appearance that maybe Key’s own men were abandoning ship. Then came the news that Philo, Tech’s backup quarterback, had decided to test the open market by going into the NCAA’s transfer portal in January. The question of course is how could a coach handle all the sudden changes to his own program? “Look, it’s not even Plan B. It’s Plan A. That’s what college football is now. To sit back and think you’re immune to it and it’s not gonna happen, you’re living in a hole if you think that. It’s part of it,” Key said. “With success comes that. I don’t think people are plucking people off a four-win team.”