Running back’s 8-touchdown night leads high school football top performances

“They had no answer for him,” West Laurens coach Kip Burdette said. “We couldn’t stop them either. Most of his runs were direct snaps to him. He’d break through the first level, and there would be nobody in the second or third level to touch him. Some of those were 90-something and 80-something-yard runs. He’s got great vision and incredible speed.”

Travis Hunter of Collins Hill and Justice Haynes of Blessed Trinity and Buford are the only previous honorees to win the award twice, but theirs came in different seasons.

West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for a state-record 615 yards and eight touchdowns on 19 carries in a 70-55 victory over Baldwin. His scoring runs covered 59, 91, 75, 53, 59, 59, 86 and 78 yards.

Thomas County Central RB Deuce Lawrence rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Lee County.

North Clayton QB Justin Murphy was 7-of-11 passing for 113 yards and rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-41 victory over Stephenson.

Baldwin QB Kam Patterson was 34-of-47 passing for 432 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards in a 70-55 loss to West Laurens. Patterson had three 100-yard receivers – Jaylen King (117), Charlie Warren (160) and Kielan Walker (100).

Athens Academy WR Keyon Standifer scored five touchdowns in the first half – two rushing, two receiving and one returning a punt 63 yards – and finished with four receptions for 131 yards in a 43-21 victory over Oglethorpe County.

Appling County PK Alan Ramirez made field goals from 40, 45 and 26 yards, the latter as time expired in a 15-14 victory over Fitzgerald.

Aquinas DB Julius Moretta-Snell returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown on consecutive possessions and had three tackles in a 51-28 victory over Howard.

Benedictine QB Stephen Cannon was 15-of-26 passing for 267 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries in a 30-27 victory over Ware County.

Blessed Trinity QB Ty Page was 7-of-11 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard pass to Quinn Smith to force overtime, and scored on a 6-yard run as the game-winner in a 35-32 victory over Savannah Christian.

Brooks County LB Caden Cobb had 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for losses, one sack and a rushing touchdown in a 28-0 victory over Turner County.

Brunswick QB Grant Moore was 14-of-18 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns and led his team back from a 16-point deficit in a 41-37 victory over Glynn Academy.

Calhoun WR Justin Beasley had seven receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 victory over Adairsville.

Cass RB Kalil Charles rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 55-9 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 12-of-17 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 49-21 victory over Coosa.

Clinch County QB Traviian Miller, playing the first three quarters, was 15-of-20 passing for 402 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 61-14 victory over Irwin County. His top target was Kamarion Johnson, who had six receptions for 200 yards and five touchdowns.

Dade County WR H Garmany caught four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and returned three punts for 73 yards in a 45-0 victory over Armuchee.

East Laurens WR Major Floyd had four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 victory over ACE Charter.

Eastside DL Xavier Joseph had nine tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 30-14 victory over Madison County.

Fellowship Christian MLB/RB Synir Fields had nine total tackles and two tackles for losses and scored on a 46-yard run in a 42-15 victory over Mount Vernon.

Glascock County RB Devion Richardson rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries and had 10 tackles in a 56-32 loss to Wilkinson County.

Grayson QB Deuce Smith was 18-of-26 passing for 307 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-3 victory over Newton.

Greater Atlanta Christian LB C.J. Ohuabunwa had 10 tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass in a 21-14 victory over Dawson County.

Habersham Central RB Donovan Warren rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns on a school-record 40 carries in a 35-21 victory over Winder-Barrow.

Hart County QB Kurt Curry was 10-for-12 passing for 191 yards a touchdown and rushed for 110 yards on 12 carries in a 31-28 victory over Prince Avenue Christian.

Heard County DE/TE Max Lasseter had six solo tackles, eight assists, six tackles for losses, a forced and recovered fumble, a sack, two QB hurries and a two-point conversion in a 20-3 victory over Haralson County.

Hebron Christian WR Jarvis Mathurin returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, caught four passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns and had one rush for 25 yards in a 55-10 victory over East Jackson.

Hiram RB/LB Dylan Maina rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had three tackles in a 48-34 victory over Dalton.

Hughes RB Quantavious Wiggins rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 33-0 victory over Newnan.

Jackson County QB R.J. Knapp III, playing one half, was 11-of-14 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-6 victory over Alcovy.

Jackson RB Danarri Brown rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 44-0 victory over Rutland.

John Milledge Academy QB Lewis Cheney was 11-of-16 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-13 victory over Stratford Academy.

Lakeside (Atlanta) WR/DB Jayson Michel had four receptions for 86 yads and a touchdown, made five tackles and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in a 41-0 victory over Tri-Cities.

*Lanier Christian LB Drew Kalinauskis had six solo tackles and three assists in a 15-0 victory over Rock Springs Christian.

Liberty County LB Tyrese Alexis had 10 solo tackles and five assists in a 10-7 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

Lincoln County PK Fortson Partridge made a 46-yard field goal and all six of his extra-point tries, recovered his own onside kick and kicked four touchbacks in a 45-20 victory over Strom Thurmond of South Carolina.

Lithonia ATH Xavier Butler had 217 all-purpose yards – 109 rushing, 37 receiving and 71 returning – in a 41-13 victory over Druid Hills.

Lowndes DB Israel Harrison had 13 tackles and four tackles for losses in a 31-14 victory over Colquitt County.

Luella ATH Chino Aguirre intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, made eight tackles, caught two passes for 54 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in a 43-12 victory over Riverdale.

Lumpkin County RB Nolan Matthews had 22 carries for 277 yards with five touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over White County.

Mays QB Jaquavious Hill, playing his first game this season, was 17-of-22 passing for 225 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Forest Park.

Mill Creek DB Carson Hunter intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, caught one pass for 27 yards and returned two punts for 53 yards in a 45-6 victory over Central Gwinnett.

Miller Grove WR Kenneth Gladden Jr. had five receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 65-7 victory over Greene County.

Milton LB Blaize Battaglia had nine solo tackles, seven assists and 3.5 tackles for losses in a 34-0 victory over Seckinger.

New Hampstead QB Erik Hockman was 23-of-32 passing for 370 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 loss to Perry.

Northeast LB Tailen Sampson had 15 tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 20-0 victory over Dublin.

Northgate RB Woody Schettini rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing (1,024) in a 35-14 victory over McIntosh.

Northwest Whitfield QB Gavin Nuckolls was 10-of-20 passing for 291 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 49-0 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

Northside (Columbus) RB Jai Jackson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, caught a 40-yard pass and returned kickoffs 68 and 74 yards for touchdowns in a 38-37 loss to Harris County.

Peach County RB Ashton Barton rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 42-14 victory over Westover.

Peachtree Ridge DE Isaac Nkereuwem had seven solo tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 43-7 victory over Duluth.

Pierce County RB Jaeveon Williams rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 21-0 victory over Vidalia.

Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant had 157 all-purpose yards, six receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, one interception, one pass breakup and six tackles in a 35-10 victory over Tift County.

Rockmart RB/LB Nate Davis rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had six solo tackles and two assists in a 50-28 victory over Sonoraville.

Screven County RB AB Hilton rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-14 victory over Jenkins County.

Social Circle WR Elliot Hamilton had six receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-28 victory over Putnam County.

South Gwinnett DB Alchino Blakely had 12 tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 26-7 victory over Grovetown.

Thomson RB Markevion Jones was 10-of-13 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 120 yards on five carries and caught a 21-yard TD pass in a 35-0 victory over Laney.

Toombs County LB Hayden Roy had 10 tackles and two tackles for losses in a 28-6 victory over Tattnall County.

Trinity Christian WR Peyton Echols had 14 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in a 40-28 loss to Whitewater.

Valdosta RB Marquis Fennell rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards in a 63-19 victory over Camden County.

Washington County TE Jordan Edwards had six receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Wesleyan WR/DB Brice Gillis had four tackles and caught three passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-0 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian.

Whitefield Academy DE William Dukes had nine tackles, two QB hurries and a tackle for a loss in a 55-0 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

Wilkinson County WR Myles Cobb had nine receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-32 victory over Glascock County.

